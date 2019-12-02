Christopher Rice's THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE! Will Premiere at The Black Box in Franklin

The Franklin Performing Arts Company is thrilled to present the world premiere of Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE! based on Rice's viral #TAPPY video series which has been seen by over 3 million people worldwide.

Patrons are invited to be a part of the LIVE studio audience for a magical, tap-dance infused, holiday special being filmed at THE BLACK BOX. The venue will be transformed into a classic soundstage where Broadway's Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman) will bring his Christmas variety show to life and whirl the audience away to a world filled with classic holiday songs, tap dancing feet, and special guests including Liz Byrne (Baby It's You!), Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, KING KONG, Wicked), Jennifer Johns (Artistic Director and Founder of Broadway Artists Alliance), and more. Christopher Rice joined the FPAC family last season when he headlined the sold-out run of Disney's Newsies as Jack Kelly.

Tickets are available at www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-8668. Sponsors are Dean Bank, Michael Dunsky of Fairway Mortgage Company, and the Kim Williams Team at Coldwell Banker. You can follow Franklin Performing Arts Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





