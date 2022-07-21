Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in August

Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz will perform Live at City Winery Boston Sunday, August 14. Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee Chrissy Metz is best known as one of the stars in the award-winning NBC series "This Is Us" winner of the 2018 and 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and People's Choice Award for "Favorite New TV Drama."



The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz's affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from the emotional "Actress" to the empowering "Girl Go" and more.

Not only an award-winning actress and best-selling author, Chrissy Metz is also creating her forthcoming debut country album.



Chrissy stars in the indie film, Stay Awake and in the lead role in the box office hit Breakthrough, as well as performing the Oscar-nominated title song "I'm Standing With You," written by Diane Warren. Following her performance at the 2020 Oscars, Metz signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

Chrissy's other credits include Superstore, The Last OG, American Horror Story: Freak Show, My Name is Earl, Entourage, and the Netflix film Sierra Burgess.

Chrissy Metz performs live at City Winery Boston, Sunday August 14, 2022. Show is at 8pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, just steps from Haymarket and North Station in Boston.