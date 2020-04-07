Chester Theatre Company Announces Programming Changes Due to the Health Crisis

As a result of the global pandemic, and with the utmost concern for its audiences, artists, employees, and interns, and the residents of the town of Chester, CTC has made the necessary decision to cancel the first three shows of the 2020 summer season. A decision on the remaining show, Nia Vardalos's Tiny Beautiful Things, will be announced by July 1.

Chester Theatre Company will be offering online content and events, and continuing to engage with our audience. Programming will include opportunities for the kinds of conversations that are central to CTC's identity and mission. To view or participate, please sign up for the newsletter on the company's website, www.chestertheatre.org, and subscribe to Chester Theatre Company on Facebook and Instagram.

Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer says, "It's clear that these cancellations are the right thing for our artists, our audience, and our community. That doesn't make this announcement any less painful. We look forward to the time we can come together again."

Patrons who purchased tickets will be contacted by staff in the coming days. They will have the option of converting their purchases to a tax-deductible donation or receiving refunds. Ticket buyers are asked not to call the box office at this time. Staff is working remotely, and all affected patrons will be contacted by either email or phone.

For further information, please email info@chestertheatre.org, or visit www.chestertheatre.org.





