Chester Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season Location

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) will be partnering with Hancock Shaker Village for the 2021 summer season. The three-show season will take place outdoors under a tent on the 750-acre grounds of the living history museum. This is a temporary change in location for the safety of audiences, performers, staff and crew due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Hancock Shaker Village has the established infrastructure to provide a comfortable, enjoyable, and safe experience for all. There is dining on site, and visitors to the theatre can make a day of it by seeing a production, walking the trails, and touring the 20 historic buildings on the campus. The 2021 season will be performed under the heading of Chester@Hancock.

"I'm thrilled by our partnership," says CTC Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer, "which will offer a remarkable experience to Chester Theatre Company audiences, and an opportunity for patrons of each of our organizations to learn more about the other. Hancock Shaker Village is a treasure of our region and a beautiful location in all seasons. I look forward to sharing the summer there with our audiences."



"We are thrilled to welcome Chester Theatre Company this summer," says Jennifer Trainer Thompson, Director of Hancock Shaker Village. "They've found a creative solution to a vexing challenge, and we welcome the opportunity to have outdoor live theater at the Village all summer long."

The season will consist of three productions, one each in June, July, and August. Shows and exact dates and times will be announced at a later time. CTC intends to return to its regular home in the Town Hall Theatre in Chester in 2022.