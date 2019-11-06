Charity Navigator Recognizes Boch Center As 4-Star Rated Charity

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, was awarded a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, exceeding industry standards and outperforming most other charities across the country.

With more than 1.5 million American charities, Charity Navigator aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations. The intent of their work is to provide donors with essential information to give them greater confidence in both the charitable decisions that they make and the nonprofit sector.

Only 20% of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least four consecutive 4-star evaluations; this exceptional designation sets Boch Center apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.

Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger's Financial Magazine, among others, have profiled and celebrated Charity Navigator's unique method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector. CN evaluates ten times more charities than the nearest competitor and currently attracts more visitors to their website than all other charity rating groups combined, thus making them the leading charity evaluator in the United States. Data shows that users of their site donated more than they planned to before viewing these findings, and it is estimated that last year, Charity Navigator influenced approximately $10 billion in charitable gifts.

"This is Charity Navigator's highest possible rating and it reflects our strong commitment to accountability and transparency, and to executing our mission in a financially efficient way," said Josiah A. Spaulding Jr., President and CEO of the Boch Center. "We take our role as a nonprofit leader in Greater Boston's performing arts community very seriously and thank all of our patrons and donors for their continued support!"





