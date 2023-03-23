Celtic Angels Ireland Play Spire Center for Performing Arts in April

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Sunday, April 2, 2023, performing 2 shows, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM. Tickets for CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND are available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.Escape to Verdant Valleys and Heathery Highlands! Step back in time to the Land of Saints and Scholars.

Lose yourself in the alluring Angels' magical melodies Feel your heart pound to raucous rhythms of the champion Celtic Knights Dancers. Immerse yourself in Ireland's infectious influences across the Wild Blue Ocean to the Amber Waves of Grain and Beyond!

‍Headed by the powerhouse creative team direct from Ireland and featuring award winning Irish and World Champion Singers, Dancers and Musicians. Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages.

Written, Directed and Choreographed by Louise Barry (Dublin, Ireland. The Diddley Idols / National Theatre) Musical Arrangements by Peter Sheridan (Co.Cavan, Ireland. Celtic Thunder) and Irish Step Dance Director, Sarah Costello (Belfast, Ireland. Rhythm of the Dance / ADCRG).

With over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes masterfully intertwined and performed fully live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers, the spectacular Celtic Angels Ireland is guaranteed to entertain and delight!

Tickets for CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $42 and available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.