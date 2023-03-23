Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celtic Angels Ireland Play Spire Center for Performing Arts in April

There will be two performances on April 2.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Celtic Angels Ireland Play Spire Center for Performing Arts in April

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Sunday, April 2, 2023, performing 2 shows, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM. Tickets for CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND are available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.Escape to Verdant Valleys and Heathery Highlands! Step back in time to the Land of Saints and Scholars.

Lose yourself in the alluring Angels' magical melodies Feel your heart pound to raucous rhythms of the champion Celtic Knights Dancers. Immerse yourself in Ireland's infectious influences across the Wild Blue Ocean to the Amber Waves of Grain and Beyond!

‍Headed by the powerhouse creative team direct from Ireland and featuring award winning Irish and World Champion Singers, Dancers and Musicians. Celtic Angels Ireland is a theatrical feast for all ages.

Written, Directed and Choreographed by Louise Barry (Dublin, Ireland. The Diddley Idols / National Theatre) Musical Arrangements by Peter Sheridan (Co.Cavan, Ireland. Celtic Thunder) and Irish Step Dance Director, Sarah Costello (Belfast, Ireland. Rhythm of the Dance / ADCRG).

With over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes masterfully intertwined and performed fully live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers, the spectacular Celtic Angels Ireland is guaranteed to entertain and delight!

Tickets for CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $42 and available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.




THT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur Mi Photo
THT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur Miller
The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) begins rehearsals this week for its imminent staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller, an iconic American play that dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s.  
True Tickets and Walton Arts Center Join Forces to Elevate the Ticketing Experience Photo
True Tickets and Walton Arts Center Join Forces to Elevate the Ticketing Experience
Leading secure digital ticket delivery service True Tickets has announced a partnership with Walton Arts Center, which operates two venues: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers, Arkansas.
World Premiere of ARCHIBALD AVERY to Open Cape Rep Theatre 2023 Season Photo
World Premiere of ARCHIBALD AVERY to Open Cape Rep Theatre 2023 Season
Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Bostons April 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Boston's April 2023 Theater Top Picks
Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. April 2023's top picks include Into The Woods, Hadestown, Rain, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


THT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur MillerTHT Rep Announces All-Female Creative Team For Staged Reading Of THE CRUCIBLE By Arthur Miller
March 22, 2023

The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) begins rehearsals this week for its imminent staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller, an iconic American play that dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s.  
The Summer Stars Foundation And Northfield Mount Hermon Announce Three-Year Partnership To Host Summer Stars Camp For The Performing ArtsThe Summer Stars Foundation And Northfield Mount Hermon Announce Three-Year Partnership To Host Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts
March 21, 2023

​​​​​​​The Summer Stars Foundation, a 501c3 serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17, and the Northfield Mount Hermon (NMH) school, located in Gill, Massachusetts, have announced a three-year partnership. 
True Tickets and Walton Arts Center Join Forces to Elevate the Ticketing ExperienceTrue Tickets and Walton Arts Center Join Forces to Elevate the Ticketing Experience
March 21, 2023

Leading secure digital ticket delivery service True Tickets has announced a partnership with Walton Arts Center, which operates two venues: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers, Arkansas.
World Premiere of ARCHIBALD AVERY to Open Cape Rep Theatre 2023 SeasonWorld Premiere of ARCHIBALD AVERY to Open Cape Rep Theatre 2023 Season
March 21, 2023

Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2023 season with the world premiere of, Archibald Avery, a newly commissioned musical by local artists Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine, directed by Maura Hanlon.
The Summer Stars Foundation and Northfield Mount Hermon to Host Summer Stars Camp for the Performing ArtsThe Summer Stars Foundation and Northfield Mount Hermon to Host Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts
March 21, 2023

The Summer Stars Foundation, a 501c3 serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17, and the Northfield Mount Hermon (NMH) school, located in Gill, Massachusetts, announced a three-year partnership. 
share