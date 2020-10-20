Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces October-December Digital Programming Listings

Celebrity Series of Boston October has announced December streaming and live digital events featuring Takács Quartet and more.

Takács Quartet

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 7pm ET

Performed from Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, CO

Tickets: $20

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/takacs-quartet-stream/

The Takács Quartet, now entering its forty-fifth season, is renowned for the vitality of its interpretations. The New York Times recently lauded the ensemble for "revealing the familiar as unfamiliar, making the most traditional of works feel radical once more."

The performance features works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Béla Bartók, Claude Debussy, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an early-20th-century English composer and activist of European and African descent who was widely acclaimed in his time on both sides of the Atlantic.

This concert is followed by an exclusive live chat with the artists. The concert will remain available for on-demand viewing for 72 hours after the premiere.

Program:



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, from String Quartet in D minor, K. 421

I. Allegro moderato

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, from Five Fantasiestücke, Opus 5

I. Prelude

III. Humoresque

Béla Bartók, from String Quartet No. 1, Sz. 40

III. (Introduzione.) Allegro - Allegro vivace

Claude Debussy, from String Quartet in G minor, Opus 10

III. Andantino, doucement expressif

IV. Très modéré

Abilities Dance Boston



October 29, 2020 at 8pm ET

Live streamed from the Virginia Wimberly Theatre

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/abilities-dance-boston-celebrity-series-debut/

"Dance uses the body to tell stories and process emotions, and we deserve to be able to participate in that," says Abilities Dance's founding Executive Director Ellice Patterson. Her visionary company, which brings together professional dancers with and without disabilities and champions artists of color and queer artists, makes its Celebrity Series Neighborhood Arts debut with a program that centers and celebrates the diversity of human movement.

Aristides Rivas and Meena Malik



November 5, 2020 at 8pm ET

Live Streamed Living Room Concert

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/cellist-aristides-rivas-and-vocalist-meena-malik/

Cellist Aristides Rivas and vocalist Meena Malik -- two members of Neighborhood Arts favorite Voci Angelica Trio -- share a performance that will beautifully blend new compositions, traditional songs from around the world, and classical selections.

Alisa Weilerstein, cello and Inon Barnatan, piano



November 8, 2020, at 7pm ET

Performed from The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla, CA

Tickets: $20

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/alisa-weilerstein-and-inon-barnatan/

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan, frequent musical partners who have appeared together to acclaim on the Series, come together for a recital from La Jolla's The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Their performance program features Manuel De Falla's Suite Populaire Espagnole, inspired by beloved Spanish folk songs, and Rachmaninoff's rapturous Cello Sonata.

This concert is followed by an exclusive live chat with the artists. The concert will remain available for on-demand viewing for 72 hours after the premiere.

Watkins Family Hour, featuring Sara and Sean Watkins

Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 7pm ET

Performed from Fanciful Fox Studios in L.A.

Tickets: $20

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/watkins-family-hour-stream/

Siblings Sara and Sean Watkins present a duo version of their Watkins Family Hour showcase from Los Angeles. The multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters - once two-thirds of progressive bluegrass trio Nickel Creek, along with Chris Thile - will perform originals and covers and try out new material.

This concert is followed by an exclusive live chat with the artists. The concert will remain available for on-demand viewing for 72 hours after the premiere.

Soul Yatra Trio

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8pm ET

Streamed from Futura Productions in Roslindale

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/soul-yatra-trio-folk-tunes-and-new-works/

Three acclaimed musicians and longtime Neighborhood Arts favorites -- violinist and erhu player Shaw Pong Liu, cello innovator Mike Block, and tabla virtuoso Sandeep Das -- come together as the Soul Yatra Trio to showcase folk music from around the world, revealing new beauty in traditional melodies. The Trio will share folk tunes from China, India, and the United States, as well as new and original works.

Neighborhood Arts Cello Quartet: Global Inspirations



Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8pm ET

Live streamed from Futura Productions in Roslindale

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/neighborhood-arts-cello-quartet-global-inspirations/

Featuring standout cellists from our Neighborhood Arts artist roster ensembles Soul Yatra Trio, Hub New Music, and Castle of our Skins, the members of the Neighborhood Arts Cello Quartet will pair music from J.S. Bach and tango master Astor Piazzolla with global folk-inspired originals drawn from Inca chant, West African music, Turkish music, and more.

Cellists:

Mike Block, Soul Yatra Trio

Javier Caballero, Castle of our Skins

Jesse Christeson, Hub New Music

Francesca McNeeley, Castle of our Skins

Devin Ferreira, rapper, recording artist, and educator, "Seeds of Greatness"



Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8pm ET

Live Streamed Living Room Concert

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/devin-ferreira-seeds-of-greatness/

Devin Ferreira has carved out a career as a performing artist and as a music educator for Boston youth. In this living room performance, Devin will showcase new and original works, including songs from his most recent album, Seeds of Greatness.

Verónica Robles, vocalist, A Mexican Christmas: Songs and Stories

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 8pm ET

Live Streamed Living Room Concert

Tickets: Free with RSVP

https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/a-mexican-christmas-songs-and-stories/

Verónica Robles, mariachi singer and one of Boston's cultural icons for Latinos, partners with her husband Willy Lopez to perform traditional and contemporary Mexican Christmas songs. Christmastime in Mexico isn't just a day: it's more than a month of feasting, celebrations, devotion, and performances.

