Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces STAVE SESSIONS Streaming Festival Daily Lineup

The popular contemporary music festival features a seven-artist lineup performing over four evenings in a reimagined digital format.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Celebrity Series of Boston announces the daily lineup of its Stave Sessions contemporary music festival.

Stave Sessions unwinds over three evenings in a new streaming festival format from April 21-23 with the full slate of performances receiving a full-run encore presentation on Saturday, April 24. Featuring musical trailblazers, this series brings the excitement of live performances into homes around the world.

Highlighting musicians who take diverse approaches to their music, integrating musical training and non-conforming styles to deliver performances that defy standard labels, the seven performers included were all slated to perform on Stave Sessions in the spring of 2020 or 2021.

New this year, audience members can select their own ticket price! Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.celebrityseries.org/live-performances/stave-sessions/.

In addition to the fee each artist is paid for their performance, all ticket proceeds will be distributed equally to the artists performing in the festival.

Stave Sessions Daily Lineup:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021


Sybarite5 with special guest Ehsan Matoori | 7:30pm ET
Cristina Pato | 8:15pm ET

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Meklit | 7:30pm ET
Kinan Azmeh CityBand | 8:10pm ET

Friday, April 23, 2021

Sid Sriram | 7:30pm ET
Spektral Quartet | 8pm ET
Mark Lettieri Group | 8:40pm ET

Saturday, April 24, 2021 (full encore presentation)

Cristina Pato | 5pm ET
Sybarite5 with special guest Ehsan Matoori | 5:40pm ET
Kinan Azmeh CityBand | 6:20pm ET
Meklit | 7:10pm ET
Spektral Quartet | 7:50pm ET
Sid Sriram | 8:30pm ET
Mark Lettieri Group | 9pm ET

all individual performance start times listed above are approximations

Learn more at celebrityseries.org.


