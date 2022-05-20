Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces Artistic Director Nicole Taney

Celebrity Series of Boston announces the appointment of a new Artistic Director, Nicole Taney. Taney joins the Celebrity Series of Boston senior leadership team from her current role as the Director of Artistic Planning and Operations at Spoleto Festival USA. As part of her new role as Artistic Director, Nicole Taney will oversee the artistic strategy and programming of Celebrity Series, bringing her vision to the forefront of artistic operations. An innovative and strategic leader with years of experience across genres and disciplines, Taney has an appreciation for the rich artistic tradition Celebrity Series brings to the performing arts industry and audiences across Greater Boston. With a deep commitment to the organization's mission, vision, and values, Taney will bring a bold and dynamic new phase to the Celebrity Series for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

Gary Dunning, President and Executive Director of the Celebrity Series of Boston, says, "After an extensive search in partnership with Isaacson Miller's executive search team, I am thrilled with the appointment of Nicole Taney as Celebrity Series' next Artistic Director. Her experience as Director of Artistic Planning and Operations at Spoleto Festival USA and her extensive background in the performing arts makes her an ideal candidate to join our senior leadership team to help advance Celebrity Series' mission, vision, and strategic goals. We can't wait for her to arrive this summer."

Nicole Taney, incoming Artistic Director of the Celebrity Series of Boston, says, "To join an organization such as Celebrity Series, with its internationally recognized reputation, is a privilege. Having watched the Series' work from afar, I am delighted for the opportunity to contribute my curatorial perspective and administrative experience to the team. Returning to Boston and engaging with an organization committed to diverse programming and meaningful community connections makes this decision one filled with incredible excitement and anticipation."

Celebrity Series thanks Executive Search Firm, Isaacson Miller, for their support of the process, and all of the staff, Board members, and advisors that participated in the search.

About New Artistic Director Nicole Taney

Nicole Taney is currently the Director of Artistic Planning and Operations for Spoleto Festival USA, an annual, multi-disciplinary festival in Charleston, South Carolina, that presents over 150 events in 17 days in venues throughout the Charleston area. Prior to joining Spoleto Festival USA, she worked as Director of Producing and Touring for Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Company Manager for New York City Ballet, and General Manager for Trisha Brown Dance Company. Early in her career, Nicole worked at Carnegie Hall and the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum. One of her first positions in the arts was in Boston with the Children's Museum.

Nicole has degrees from the University of Connecticut (BA) and Columbia University (MA). Nicole has participated on several state, local, and industry panels and presentations. She has also served as an Adjunct Professor at the College of Charleston (SC).

About Celebrity Series Of Boston

Celebrity Series of Boston was founded in 1938 by pianist and impresario Aaron Richmond. Celebrity Series has been bringing the very best performers-from orchestras and chamber ensembles, vocal and piano music, to dance companies, jazz, and more-to Boston's major concert halls for 84 years. The Celebrity Series of Boston believes in the power of excellence and innovation in the performing arts to enrich life experiences, transform lives, and build better communities. Through its education initiatives, the Celebrity Series seeks to build a community of Greater Boston where the performing arts are a valued, lifelong, shared experience-on stages, on streets, in neighborhoods-everywhere.

Celebrity Series of Boston is grateful to our 2022/23 Season Sponsors Amy & Joshua Boger, 2022/23 Neighborhood Arts Presenting Sponsor Stephanie L. Brown Foundation, and to the many individuals, corporations, foundations, and government agencies whose support helps fulfill our mission to present performing artists who inspire and enrich our community. Individual and institutional supporters include Jill & David Altshuler, Leslie & Howard Appleby, the Barr Foundation through its ArtsAmplified initiative, Stephanie L. Brown Foundation, Julia Byers & Steven Holtzman, Deloitte, D.L. Saunders Real Estate Corp., Foley & Lardner LLP, Kathleen & Chris Gaffney, Harriet & David Griesinger, The Klarman Family Foundation, Peter & Anna Kolchinsky, Liberty Mutual Foundation, George & Lizbeth Krupp, Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, Susanne Marcus Collins Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Eleanor & Frank Pao, Stephen C. Perry & Oliver Radford, The Rabb Family Foundations, Cynthia and John S. Reed Foundation, The Reopen Creative Boston Fund administered by the Boston Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, Reuben Reynolds, Royal Little Family Foundation, Sally S. Seaver, PhD, Stifler Family Foundation, Belinda Termeer, Susan & Michael Thonis, U.S. Small Business Administration, Dorothy & Stephen Weber, Yawkey Foundation, Anonymous (3), and many others.