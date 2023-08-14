Celebrity Series Of Boston Announces $35 Under 35

A new program for arts lovers 35 and younger: great seats at a great price all season long!

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Celebrity Series of Boston announces a new ticketing program for arts lovers under 35 years old! $35 Under 35 offers seats to every subscription series performance to those 35 years old and under for just $35 per ticket.  

 

This offer includes every single performance in the 2023/24 performance season, and is valid for up to 2 tickets per performance for each participant in the $35 Under 35 program (limited inventory; first come, first served).  

 

Tickets will become available monthly for the following month. The first batch of $35 Under 35-eligible events go on sale on September 13, with the following performances included: 

 

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason in Groton (Oct 13) and Boston (Oct 14): More info (Groton Hill) | More info (Boston) 
 
Charles Lloyd celebrating his 85th birthday with his New Quartet (Oct 15): More info 

Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, cellist Gautier Capuçon (Oct 20): More info 

 

Broadway legend Audra McDonald with full orchestra (Oct 22): More info 

 

Brazilian contemporary dance company Grupo Corpo (Oct 28 & 29): More info 
 
Percussionist Dafnis Prieto featuring vocalist Luciana Souza in “Cantar” (Oct 28):  More info 

 

This new program complements ongoing discount offers by Celebrity Series, including: 

Student Rush - $20 ticketing opportunities offered to those with valid student ID

Card To Culture - an initiative between the Mass Cultural Council and other state government agencies to offer low-cost arts and culture experiences to low-income and working families across the Commonwealth. Celebrity Series is proud to offer $20 tickets to most performances for EBT and WIC cardholders. 

Take Your Seat - free and $10 tickets for qualifying partner organizations that serve low-income families in Boston and Cambridge. 

Neighborhood Arts - concert series which presents local and Boston-affiliated artists in neighborhood venues across Boston and Cambridge. The season features jazz, classical, global music, and contemporary compositions, all with no tickets needed.  

For more information about $35 Under 35 and to sign up for the email list, visit: celebrityseries.org/Under35 

 

 

Celebrity Series of Boston was founded in 1938 by pianist and impresario Aaron Richmond. Celebrity Series has been bringing the very best performers—from orchestras and chamber ensembles, vocal and piano music, to dance companies, jazz, and more—to Boston's major concert halls for 85 years. The Celebrity Series of Boston believes in the power of excellence and innovation in the performing arts to enrich life experiences, transform lives, and build better communities. Through its education initiatives, the Celebrity Series seeks to build a community of Greater Boston where the performing arts are a valued, lifelong, shared experience—on stages, on streets, in neighborhoods—everywhere. 




