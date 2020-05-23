Celebrate The Centennial Of Women's Suffrage in the US With a Live Stream of I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU LUCY STONE

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), has garnered nationwide attention for their one-woman living history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. The fiery performance I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone has received accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and was featured on the WGBH Forum, a series of lectures and performances selected by WGBH to be streamed online. Now, in honor of the 2020 centennial celebration for Women's Suffrage, HAP, LLC brings Lucy Stone's incredible story direct to the comfort of your home via their weekly Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Watch Party Group. Hear Lucy Stone's incredible story, LIVE STREAMING, on Friday, May 29th at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Suitable for all ages. Each Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticketing information see www.HistoryAtPlay.com or on Facebook at @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Easy instructions for Payment and Viewing are available at www.HistoryAtPlay.com or via Facebook @HistoryAtPlay. Payments are accepted by Venmo, PayPal, Eventbrite, Goldstar, Credit/Debit or Check. After payment is received, you must request to join the Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Watch Party Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the Group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have a Facebook account in order to view.

In this presentation of I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone, History At PlayTM, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora is Lucy Stone: The first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree, a fierce abolitionist, and women's rights activist. Challenging discrimination is not easy, but Lucy Stone is never one to take the easy road. Even Susan B. Anthony credited Lucy Stone for her involvement in the tumultuous women's rights movement. The fight for suffrage is ferocious, so come along for the ride! This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical performance direct to your home.

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are full-length original productions from the company's critically acclaimed one-woman repertoire, featuring Writer/Producer/Historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play, LLC has been embraced by the historical educational industry with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten women. Appropriate for all ages and perfect for Home-Schoolers!

Upcoming Pay-Per-HAP Spring/Summer Performances:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Watch Party Group:

May 29 | I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone

June 5 | Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields

June 12 | Tinseltown Inventor: The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Hedy Lamarr

June 19 | CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe

June 26 | Chit Chat with Dolley Madison

COMING IN JULY:

TBD | World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of WWII

TBD | Rendezvous with Rachel Revere

