Celebrate National Dance Week At The Marblehead School Of Ballet

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from Friday, April 19 through Saturday, April 27. To thank the public for its support for 47 years, MSB offers special discounts throughout the week and presents a preview performance of new pieces on April 27.

"During National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet takes pride in joining other organizations across the country in celebrating and spotlighting the importance of dance in our society. We want to introduce people of all ages -- children, teenagers, adults, and seniors --to dance and the school's programs in ballet, creative movement, stretch and strength, partner dancing and more," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet.

The community is invited to see a sneak peak of new modern dance works at the studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street, in Marblehead, Massachusetts. On Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m., the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit organization based at the Marblehead School of Ballet, presents two original pieces, Celeste and Zuhandenheit, choreographed by Ivan Korn. Celeste, inspired by Radio Tarifa's music, revolves around a summertime landscape, where time expands due to the length of the day. The impending end triggers a sense of anticipation.

"Inspired by Astor Piazolla instrumental tango music, Zuhandenheit is a dance piece with a combative edge. With a steady grip and sharp movements, the dancers sculpt the space. As if a ghost of exile lurks in the air, the dance unfolds the sense of achieving a goal through strife," explained Korn.

The North Shore Civic Ballet's dancers, Alex Berg and Nica Mele, will perform the new pieces. The performance is free and open to the public.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet is delighted to share our new choreography with the public. New choreography encourages the dancers to develop further their artistic and technical skills," said Shiff, Artistic Director, North Shore Civic Ballet.

To celebrate National Dance Week, the MSB provides these exclusive offers available only from April 19 through April 27. "This is the time to try something different or revisit a dance style you may have learned and want to explore further. During National Dance Week, new students may attend a class for only $5 with advanced registration, or they may watch a class and learn about the school's dance events and activities taking place throughout the year," explained Shiff.

Students currently enrolled in the school may bring a friend to a class for the reduced fee of $5. They may attend classes in ballet, Barre, stretch and strength, creative movement, ballroom, Argentine tango, swing, salsa and more. Newcomers to the school are invited to arrange a complimentary consultation with Ms. Shiff to discuss their dance future. Guests must register in advance.

Classes are taught at the school's studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street, in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Private lessons are available for dancers requiring additional instruction. For a class schedule, information about private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Register for classes online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/registration/





