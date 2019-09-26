Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING In Boston

Casting has been announced for Disney's THE LION KING at the Citizens Bank Opera House on October 3, 2019 for a limited four-week engagement through October 27, 2019 as part of the 2019/2020 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Greg Jackson as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Jared Dixon as "Simba," Nia Holloway as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.



Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr, Kalilah Black, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Sean Aaron Carmon, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Deidrea Halley, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Brandon A. McCall, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sicelo Ntshangase, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Jordan Samuels, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate, Courtney Thomas, Shacura Wade and Zola Williams.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 866-870-2717, at www.BroadwayInBoston.com and at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston, MA during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm). Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston at 1-866-523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway in Boston is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of THE LION KING have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly makes its return to Boston.





