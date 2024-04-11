Cast Set For ANGELS IN AMERICAN at Provincetown Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening the 2024 season on May 9 at the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, MA is a 30th anniversary mounting of Tony Kushner’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches. Directed by the company’s artistic director, David Drake, the cast of Angels in America includes Todd Flaherty, Sean Flyr, Karl Gregory, Danica Jensen, Devon Kendall-Jacobs, Joe MacDougall, Jeanine O’Rourke, Laura Scribner, Darlene Van Alstyne, and Nick Wilson. The production will perform May 6-26, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA, the Birthplace of Modern American Theater.

Tony Kushner’s monumental “Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” Angels in America, is a wildly entertaining and emotionally riveting journey. Set during the AIDS crisis of Ronald Reagan’s 1980s, the play follows the interconnected lives of six New Yorkers grappling with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. (Written in two parts, this season the Provincetown Theater will present Part One: Millennium Approaches.)

“Thirty years after its Broadway debut,” says director David Drake, “I believe Angels in America offers audiences today a significant opportunity to look thru the lens of hindsight and not only see how we got to where we are, but how we move into the future.”

The Provincetown Theater production will feature scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Thom Markee and Steven Carey. With stage management by Sami Parazin, Alston Brown serves as assistant director.

Angels in America performs May 6-26, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. And while Season Subscriptions remain on sale for the next month, single tickets for Angels in America are now available for purchase at provincetowntheater.org

At only $250 per package, Season Subscriptions include reserved seats in the premium section for all the company’s productions throughout 2024: Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches (May 6-26, The 4-Star Solo Show Festival (June 6-29), The Rocky Horror Show (July 15-Sept 5), The Fade-Away Advantage (Oct 9-20), and Almost, Maine (Nov 16-Dec 3).