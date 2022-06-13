Cast Announced For Reagle Music Theatre's WEST SIDE STORY

Something's coming at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston! From July 8-16, 2022, West Side Story takes to the main stage, opening Reagle's 53rd summer season (Robinson Theatre, 617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452). In her first season as Artistic Director, award-winning Director and Choreographer Rachel Bertone (Cabaret, In the Heights, Carousel) helms the powerful tale of young lovers caught between prejudice and warring street gangs. West Side Story will feature a diverse cast of actors featuring Boston Conservatory at Berklee-trained performers Eevie Perez as "Maria" and Blake Du Bois as "Tony".

Reagle will present Pippin from August 5-13, 2022. Both productions will be Directed and Choreographed by Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, with Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez (The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Mame). Tickets for both summer productions can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office. Recommended for ages 13+.

"West Side Story is near and dear to my heart and I couldn't think of a better musical to mark my return to Reagle," said Bertone. "This was the first show that made me realize the power of storytelling through music and dance and made me want to pursue a career as a director and choreographer. I look forward to bringing the best talent-both on stage and off-to Reagle for this production."

West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and set in 1950s New York City, their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas in Broadway history. Featuring "Tonight," "Something's Coming," "I Feel Pretty," "Maria," and other timeless songs. Based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins; Book by Arthur Laurents; Music by Leonard Bernstein; Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Entire Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Performance Schedule: Fri July 8, 7:30 PM; Sat July 9, 7:30 PM; Sun July 10, 2:00 PM; Wed July 13, 2:00 PM; Thurs July 14, 7:30 PM; Fri July 15, 2:00 PM; Saturday, July 16, 7:30 PM

Single adult tickets are $38-$68; discounts apply for seniors and youth. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 2 PM-5 PM; Fridays 11 AM-2 PM; Saturdays 11:00 AM-2:00 PM. Parties of 20+ should contact the box office or email groups@reaglemusictheatre.org.