Cape Rep Theatre Returns To Indoor Theater With Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Cape Rep Theatre presents the enchanting love story, Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Art Devine.

Opening Wednesday, October 27th and playing Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, through November 21st in the Indoor Theater. Tickets are $25, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, touching story of his parents' courtship, and all its highs and lows, with great humor and heart.

The cast features Cape Rep favorites Amanda Collins (Fun Home, Men On Boats, My Name is Asher Lev) as Louise Rabiner and Lewis D. Wheeler (The Tuna Goddess, Rough Crossing) as Jack Ludwig. The production is directed by Art Devine (The Tuna Goddess, Topdog/Underdog, Sunday in the Park with George) whose work as Cape Rep's Resident Playwright includes 9-Ball, Winter Wheat and Bottom of the Sky.

All shows will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination. All patrons will be required to wear a mask during performances. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's 2021 Outdoor Theater season opened with Noises Off, July 7 - August 21, followed by the regional premiere of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the award-winning book by Kate DiCamillo, August 24 - August 29. MUCH ADO / about nothing a co-production with ÁSA Theatre played September 9 - 19 and the world premiere of Miss Delta Township written and performed by Joanne Callum Powers September 22 - October 3. In our Courtyard the world premiere of Rock the Bard: Midsummer conceived and written by Kate Pazakis played August 2 - August 16. Our daytime children's programs featured the world premiere of The Fantastical House of Maya Mouse by local playwright Holly Erin McCarthy, July 14 - September 2, and the charming Puppets, Paul & Mary July 6 - August 31. We return to the Indoor Theater with the regional premiere of Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise October 27 - November 21.