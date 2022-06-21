Cape Rep Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA! In The Outdoor Theater

Cape Rep Theatre presents the Broadway musical sensation, MAMMA MIA!, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Cramer, directed and choreographed by Dani Davis.

Performances will be in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater July 6 thru August 14 Tuesdays thru Sundays at 7 pm. If it rains we move indoors (masks are required for all Indoor Theater performances).

Tickets are $40. Group rates and Student Rush tickets available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

This beloved Broadway sensation is a fantastically fun summer romp under the stars in Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater! Set on a Greek island paradise and told through the music of ABBA, this is the hilarious story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a wedding you won't soon forget. With songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper," this feel-good musical will have you dancing in your seat! Mamma Mia! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

The inimitable Trish LaRose reprises her 2018 role as Donna Sheridan, single mom to Chelsey Jo Ristaino's Sophie. Cape Rep Associate Artists Alison Weller and Maura Hanlon return as Donna's hilarious best friends Tanya and Rosie. The three possible dads are played by Cape Rep favorites Anthony Teixeira, Jared Hagan and Ari Lew as Sam, Harry and Bill. Nick Nudler appears as Sophie's fiancé, Sky, joined by his best friends Pepper and Eddie, LeVane Harrington and Alex John Johnson. Sophie's best friends Lisa and Ali are played by Madison Mayer and Cape Rep newcomer Maryana Crawley. Davis has assembled a terrific ensemble including Mark Woodard, Jess Andra, Finola Weller, Gianna Casale, Jacob Venet, Alex Murray, Tyler Brackett, Kirsten Peacock, Madilyn Spear, Arden Brown and Emma Froelich.

Cape Rep Theatre's 2022 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, Zudy, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, the knack, Cape Cod Linen Rental, RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings, and Apt Cape Cod.

Cape Rep's 2022 season opened with the regional premiere of Tumacho, May 26 - June 12, in the Indoor Theater followed by the music and spoken word performance, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the poetry of Charles Coe July 18 & 19 and August 29 & 30. The Indoor Theater will host the world premiere of the new work, From the Heart of the Wreck, August 17 - September 10, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler based on the legend of the wreck of the Whydah. Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater will host the hit musical Mamma Mia!, July 6 - August 14. Our daytime children's programs will feature Click Clack Moo Cows That Type based on the beloved book by Doreen Cronin, June 29 - September 1, and the charming Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul & Mary June 28 - August 30.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.