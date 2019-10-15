Cape Rep Theatre Presents Cape Premiere Of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Cape Rep Theatre will present the regional premiere of SOMETHING ROTTEN!, book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick & Wayne Kirkpatrick, November 6 through December 8, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. No performances November 26, 27 & 28. Tickets are $35 and $40. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, November 8th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Post show Talk Backs November 13 & 24. Special performance to benefit the Young Company, December 1, tickets $75. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Who needs Shakespeare when you can write the world's first Broadway musical before there is a Broadway? Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are sick of that show-off bard who is stealing all the audiences and all the attention so Nick goes to see a soothsayer who tells him the real future of theater is acting, singing and dancing all at once! This raucous and outrageous musical comedy was nominated for 9 Tony Awards.

The cast features Lukas Poost making his Cape Rep debut, as playwright Nick Bottom with Cape Rep Company members Trish LaRose as Beatrice, Noah Pelty as Nigel Bottom, Ashlyn Inman as Portia, Owain Rhys Davies as Shakespeare, Jared Hagan as Nostradamus and Richard Jay Sullivan as Brother Jeremiah and an incredible ensemble lead by Donte Wilder as the Minstrel with Anthony Teixeira, LeVane Harrington, Alex John Johnson, Elizabeth McGuire and Samantha Ross.

Something Rotten! will be directed by Stephen Sposito with musical direction by Scott Storr, choreography by Mara Newbery Greer, scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Susan Nicholson and Kate Gulden will stage manage.

Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Something Rotten! is presented with the support of Cove Road Real Estate. Cape Rep's 34th season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air and Zudy, our 2019 season sponsors. Cape Rep Theatre: professional theater in an intimate setting.

Cape Rep's 2019 Indoor Theater season opened with David Auburn's award winning, Proof, May 8 - June 2, followed by the world premiere of The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! by Kate Pazakis, June 26 - July 21. Next up was the Broadway sensation, The Full Monty, based on the hit film, July 31 - September 1, followed by Paula Vogel's Tony Award winning recent Broadway hit, Indecent, running September 18 - October 13. The season concludes with the regional premiere of Something Rotten!, the raucous and outrageous musical comedy, November 6 - December 8. The Outdoor Theater included the hilarious musical adaptation of the popular children's book, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, by Mo Willems with music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, June 25 - August 28, and Pitter Patter Puppets, Mary Wilson's delightful interactive puppet show July 11 - August 22.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.





