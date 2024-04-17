Cape Rep Theatre Opens 2024 Season With OUR TOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2024 with a fresh take on the American classic Our Town by Thornton Wilder, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater May 1 - June 2, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, Saturday 5/25 & 6/1 at 2 pm. No performances 5/26 & 5/29. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, May 3rd. Call the box office for reservations and information.

Our Town is a Pulitzer Prize-winning enduring classic because it has the wisdom, poetry and depth to summon each new generation, each different community to consider what it is to live life fully. This production is re-envisioned for our community at this crossroads of our time: our pathos, our innocence, our joy and our humanity.

Our Town has become a part of our collective cultural identity; we all have preconceived notions about what it is. But in truth, it is a wonderfully modern play, and was when it was written in 1938. It is more than the quaint, sentimental vision you might hold for it—it is fast, physical, surprisingly funny and yes, very moving. Every company that comes to a production of Our Town brings their own unique personality to the story. Director Maura Hanlon has built a wonderful company of talented artists from our Cape Rep family including Jared Hagan, Nick Nudler, Jess Andra, Amanda Collins, Lewis D. Wheeler, Cam Torres and Brian Lore Evans, with Katherine Paulsen and Denise Page making their Cape Rep debuts. The incredible production team includes Broadway lighting designer Paul Miller, resident scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, costume designer Robin McLaughlin and stage manager Tori Mondello.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster.