Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces Cast For ROADKILL

The Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) marks a milestone with the upcoming development of its 100th play, Roadkill or The Cottage on Mountain Lane by Brooklyn-based playwright Amy Evans. The play will be directed by Reginald L. Douglas, Associate Artistic Director of the Studio Theatre in DC. This four-person, suspenseful drama, features television star Angela Lewis (FX's Snowfall); actor and singer John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist); actor Scott Thomas (HBO's I Know This Much is True); and actor and screenwriter, Joy Jones (Blue Bloods, Dream Flight.) CCTP will present two livestreamed readings of Roadkill, Thursday, July 15 and Saturday, July 17, both at 7:00pm ET.

This is a notable milestone for the Cape Cod Theatre Project, whose mission is to develop new plays for the American Theatre. Adds CCTP's Artistic Director Hal Brooks, "CCTP continues to be an important incubator of new plays, as well as a nurturing environment for artists and students seeking a career in theater. We are pleased to lend our support so that playwrights can create dynamic, innovative and relevant plays in a beautiful location away from commercial pressures and distractions. We look forward to ushering in the next 100 plays in the years to come."

Originally commissioned by Audible for the Audible Emerging Playwrights Fund, Evans is thrilled to continue its development as CCTP's 100th play. "It's an absolute honor that Roadkill was selected as Cape Cod Theatre Project's 100th play. Developing this story for me has been an opportunity to reflect on all the transformative events of the last two years, some of which would not have happened without the pandemic. I hope the result does justice to this moment in CCTP's journey as well as this moment in time."

In addition to playwriting, Evans is a dean at the Juilliard School. She previously worked with Reginald L. Douglas on The Champion, along with actor Scott Thomas, when it appeared at Brooklyn's BRIC Arts. Douglas has directed and produced numerous new plays. His next project is a reimagined ensemble production of Dael Orlandersmith's revered solo play Until the Flood.

Roadkill is a romantic thriller which follows a young Black couple as they move to the Hudson Valley from NYC, following in the footsteps of generations of Black farmers. Their dreams are tested with the discovery that their new neighbor has an unsettling secret. Angela Lewis portrays Tequi and is best known for her role as Aunt Louie on FX's Snowfall. She's also appeared in the Emmy-nominated show The Big C among others. In the role of Tequi's partner Cedric is actor and singer John Clarence Stewart, who was recently seen in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Luke Cage and What/If.

Actor Scott Thomas takes on the role of unsettling neighbor, Morgan. In addition to Evan's The Champion, Thomas has appeared on stage, film and TV including HBO's I Know This Much is True, and Younger on Paramount+. Completing the cast is actor and screenwriter, Joy Jones (Blue Bloods Monsterland) as the lawyer, Alice. Jones' screenplay of the sci-fi short, Dream Flight is in pre-production.

Each week from July 1st to July 24th, the Cape Cod Theatre Project presents a livestreamed reading of new plays with professional actors from Broadway, film, and television who bring the words to life. The process is marked by the unique post-show talkbacks, which follow each 7:00pm ET performance. Here audience members share candid feedback with the playwright, director and actors. This feedback can improve and alter the script, sometimes dramatically, from night-to-night, and ultimately change the final outcome of the play.

Tickets for individual performances are offered for a donation of $25 per person. Audience members can also select an All Access Pass, which provides access to every performance with a donation of $100 or more. For more information about the Cape Cod Theatre Project, this season's plays, playwrights, StageTalks and more information, visit www.capecodtheatreproject.org.