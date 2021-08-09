Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra to Present Season Kickoff and Serenade Concert

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, the Cape's professional collaborative orchestra, will present its Season Four opening performance of the 2021-22 season, OPEN CCCO: Season Kickoff & Serenade, on Sunday, August 29, 3 pm, Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Rt. 28, Harwich Port. The orchestra is conducted by Founding Music Director Matthew Scinto.

In CCCO's first live performance in more than 18 months, OPEN CCCO: Season Kickoff & Serenade launches its new format, combining performance, audience interaction and a behind-the-scenes look into an orchestra rehearsal. Conductor Scinto and the string sections takes the audience on an adventure through Dvořák's "Serenade for Strings", exploring the composer's American ties and the elements that makes this work one of the most beloved pieces for string orchestra. Sponsored by Joseph Carr Wine, all ticket holders will be entered to take home a basket of premium cheese & wine. CCCO prides itself on exceptional programming and its collaborative performances, a highlight of every season.

"I am excited to kickoff our season with a new series we are launching. OPEN CCCO is meant to be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions, participate in the musical experience directly, and learn why we are so moved emotional by music. In classical music listeners often do not have a chance to communicate directly to the performers, so we are trying to change that," shares Scinto.

Committed to artistic integrity and excellence, Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra's mission is to connect the diverse arts communities and individuals of Cape Cod inclusively. By collaborating with other disciplines of art and culture, the Orchestra aims to create unique concert experiences while providing exciting, enriching and memorable orchestral music. Spotlighting living composers is at the forefront of the orchestra's mission; bringing audiences closer to the music of modern time, positioned as an essential and educational element to each performance program. Other repertoire emphasize the championing of works of living composers, as well as the music of the classical canon.

Tickets to Season Four are available at capecodchamberorchestra.org, by calling 508-432-1668, or at each venue door by cash or credit card.

For more information visitcapecodchamberorchestra.org, email info@capecodchamberorchestra.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.