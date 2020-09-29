Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Presents Virtual Concert, SPATIAL SONORITIES
The concert takes place on Friday, October 2 at 7pm.
The Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra will present its first virtual concert, Spatial Sonorities, on Friday, October 2 at 7pm.
The concert was recorded at the historic Yarmouth New Church Preservation Foundation and features the music of William Grant Still, Mozart, Peter Warlock, and Samuel Barber.
It will be streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and the orchestra's website.
Program:
- Samuel Barber | Adagio for Strings
- W.A. Mozart | Divertimento in F, K. 138
- William Grant Still | Mother & Child
- Peter Warlock | Capriol Suite
While this event is offered for FREE, the orchestra asks that you consider supporting them with a virtual ticket.
Learn more and book at https://www.capecodchamberorchestra.org/upcoming.