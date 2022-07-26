Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Presents Piano Extravaganza Finale Next Month

Two Steinway D concert grand pianos fill the stage for "Piano Extravaganza", the grand finale of Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival's (CCCMF) 43rd season on Friday, August 19, 5 pm at First Congregational Church of Wellfleet, 200 Main St., Wellfleet.

CCCMF Co-Artistic Director Jon Nakamatsu gathers a luminous roster of top professional pianists - Orli Shaham, Lisa Nakamichi, and Joyce Yang - for a festive performance. Repertoire features "orchestral" style works by Brahms, Ravel, Milhaud and Gounod - all scored for four or eight hand piano - a marvel to watch and hear. Let your fantasy wander through the melodies associated with St. Anthony, Mother Goose, Scaramouche and Faust in this once-in-a-lifetime concert!

This season, in the interest of public health and safety, and by popular demand, concerts are programmed to be 60 to 80 minutes in length without intermission, beginning at 5 pm, with the exception of the free public concert on August 16 at 7 pm (see schedule).

Tickets for the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival concerts are $40 general admission on August 2, 3, 9, 12 and 17; $55 general admission on August 5 and 19. All concerts offer $15 admission for college students (with ID); and free admission for attendees 18 and under. The August 16 concert at the National Seashore is free admission for all. Tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased by phone at 508-247-9400 and online at capecodchambermusic.org. Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival health and safety protocols for this season will be announced prior to the first concert, following state and local mandates.