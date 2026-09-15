Cape Ann Symphony to Kick Off 75th Season with French Masterworks
Maestro Yoichi Udagawa conducts an all-French program at Manchester-Essex Regional High School.
Cape Ann Symphony will kick off the opening of its landmark 75th Diamond Anniversary season on Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 PM with The 75th Fantastique! Concert at Manchester-Essex Regional High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.. Tickets are on sale now for the fist concert of the Diamond Anniversary Season. Single ticket prices are $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age with valid Student ID; $5 for youth 12 years old and under.
The The 75th Fantastique! Concert launches the year-long celebration of three-quarters of a century of Cape Ann Symphony bringing world-class orchestral music to Boston's North Shore. Under the direction of Conductor and Music Director Maestro Yoichi Udagawa, the concert features an all-French masterworks program spanning from Lili Boulanger's shimmering D'un matin de printemps (Of a Spring Morning), a luminous impressionistic gem by one of the first women to win the prestigious Prix de Rome; to Claude Debussy's evocative three-movement seascape La Mer , painting the ocean from dawn to noon, the play of waves, and the dialogue of wind and sea in glorious orchestral color; and the program culminates with Hector Berlioz's groundbreaking Symphonie Fantastique.
Cape Ann Symphony Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa is eager to begin this highly anticipated season, "A historic season deserves a fantastique opening concert and this exciting program of French masterworks delivers! Launching this Diamond Jubilee with such an electric program— beginning with Lili Boulanger's vibrant D'un matin de printemps; followed by the breathtaking, shimmering colors of Debussy's La Mer and anchored by the dramatic energy of revolutionary Berlioz's monumental Symphonie Fantastique— honors our rich musical past while showcasing the profound, vibrant energy of the orchestra today. The musicians and I cannot wait to share this magnificent music with our audience!"
The Cape Ann Symphony Diamond Anniversary Season Opening Concert, The 75th Fantastique! Concert is Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 2:00 pm at the Manchester-Essex Regional High School Auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium is handicapped accessible. Ticket prices are $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens, $20 for Students of any age with a valid student ID, $5 for Youth (12 years old and under). Season Subscriptions are available.
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