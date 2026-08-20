Cape Ann Symphony to Hold Auditions for Chorus Vocalists

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Cape Ann Symphony Chorus Director Brittany Betts has announced auditions for singers to perform in The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus in two Cape Ann Symphony Concerts during the orchestra's Diamond Anniversary Season. Cape Ann Symphony's wildly popular annual Holiday Pops Concert on November 28 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and November 30 at 2:00 pm features The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. The 75th Season Finale Concert on May 9 at 2:00 pm features Beethoven's 9th Symphony and a world premiere symphony from internationally acclaimed Gloucester based composer Robert Bradshaw written especially for the Diamond Anniversary Season.

Ms. Betts, entering her third season as CAS Chorus Director, leads the audition-based chorus. "Every two years we ask all current members, and any newcomers who would like to join the chorus, to audition. This gives new singers the opportunity to participate in the chorus - keeping it fresh and exciting for all involved. I am especially hoping that tenors and basses on the North Shore (and beyond) will audition this year!" Choral Director Betts is looking for singers of all ages from high school and up and all vocal ranges to sing with Cape Ann Symphony during this special Diamond Anniversary Season. "I am so excited for the upcoming 75th Season, " says Betts, " the chorus has the opportunity to sing with CAS in two concerts - The Holiday Pops Concerts in November And the season-closing May concert, 75th Season Finale Concert featuring Beethoven's 9th Symphony. What a great CAS season to be a choral singer!"

Auditions will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lanesville, the rehearsal home of the CAS chorus on : Saturday, August 22 from 9am-1pm; Wednesday, August 26 from 4pm-7pm; and Saturday August 29 from 10am-2pm. Contact Choral Director Betts at brittanybetts@gmail.com for further information or to set up an audition appointment.

The Cape Ann Symphony's Diamond Anniversary Season opens on Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 PM with 75th Fantastique! followed by the annual Holiday Pops Concert featuring The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus on Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM; and Sunday, November 29 at 2:00 PM. The 75th Season continues in 2027 on Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 PM with All American Celebration featuring pianist Michael Lewin; and the season concludes on Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 PM with 75th Season Finale! All concerts are held at the Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the Cape Ann Symphony's 75th Season. For season subscriptions, single tickets and further information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.

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