Cape Ann Symphony Reveals Lineup For 72nd Season

Cape Ann Symphony has announced the launch of the orchestra's 72nd concert season on Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 PM at Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium.

"After a terrific summer Pops Concert playing for thousands in Stage Fort Park , we are so thrilled to be back on stage for our 72nd season!" says Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White.

"This season of exploration is especially exciting for our audiences and our orchestra. We will be playing pieces that CAS has never played over the orchestra's 71 seasons and we celebrate three amazingly talented and world-renowned guest artists: pianist Janice Weber, gospel vocal sensation Renese King and BSO violinist Lucia Lin. You will want to hear every note this season! I highly recommend getting your season subscription NOW so you will not miss a concert !"



Cape Ann Symphony Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa is eager to open the CAS 72nd Season, “The musicians of the Cape Ann Symphony and I are very excited about the upcoming season. We are starting off with a French Spectacular featuring the works of Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. The New World Chorale will be joining us in the Debussy Nocturnes, and the concert will close with Ravel's ever popular and exciting Bolero. Holiday Pops will feature all the favorites of the season, and this year we have a special guest - Gospel Sensation Renese King. In March, pianist Janice Weber will be playing Beethoven's Emperor Concerto and in May, audience favorite violinist Lucia Lin will return to play the Brahms Violin Concerto. "

This Season of Exploration features a season of firsts for Maestro Udagawa and the orchestra. "Our season opening French Spectacular Concert includes three pieces that we have never performed: Lili Boulanger's D'un matin printemps; Debussy's Nocturnes and Ravel's Mother Goose Suite. Our March concert: Known (and Unknown) Greats includes two composers making their CAS debut Louise Farrenc and William Grant Still. We have played Still's music in Musicians Unleashed, our popular chamber series, but never with a full orchestra! On a personal note, this season is especially exciting, I will be conducting Boulanger's D'un matin printemps, Debussy's Nocturnes; Ravel's Mother Goose and William Grant Still's Woodnotes for the first time in my career. The musicians and I can't wait to begin this journey of exploration with our audiences!"

Cape Ann Symphony's 72nd concert season kicks off on Sunday, October 1 at 2:00 pm at the Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA with The French Spectacular Concert. Season subscriptions for the four-concert season are available to purchase. Single ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age with valid Student ID; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For information, call 978-281-0543 or visit Click Here

THE FRENCH SPECTACULAR

Performance: Sunday, October 1, 2023: 2:00 PM: Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

Cape Ann Symphony kicks off the 72nd season with a musical trip to France featuring CAS premieres of Lili Boulanger's D'un matin printemps; Debussy's Nocturnes with a special appearance from the New World Chorale; and Ravel's Mother Goose Suite. The concert finale is Ravel's popular and thrilling Bolero.

THE HOLIDAY POPS CONCERT

Performances:

Saturday, November 25, 2023: 2:00 PM Dolan Performing Arts Center, Ipswich High School. Ipswich,MA

Saturday, November 25, 2023: 7:30 PM Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

Sunday, November 26, 2023: 2:00 PM Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

The Holiday Pops Concert, Cape Ann Symphony’s joyful holiday tradition, features a program of holiday favorites and welcomes back guest artist gospel sensation Renese King. King last appeared with CAS in 2012. Ms. King's array of musical talents have taken her from spiritual and gospel singing at the church podium to timpani playing on the Carnegie Hall stage. She has toured internationally as a percussionist, pianist, and vocalist with a number of Massachusetts based choral and orchestral ensembles. But it is her soulful and unforgettably moving voice that has piqued her national reputation.

KNOWN (AND UNKNOWN) GREATS

Performance: Sunday, March 17, 2024: 2:00 PM Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

Cape Ann Symphony welcomes back world renown pianist Janice Weber to play Beethoven's showstopping Emperor Piano Concerto . The concert program also includes the CAS premieres of esteemed composers: Louise Farrenc and William Grant Still. The orchestra will play Farrenc's Overture No .1 and Still's Woodnotes.

THE THREE B'S: BEETHOVEN, BIZET AND BRAHMS



Performance: Sunday, May 19, 2024: 2:00 PM Manchester-Essex High School, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

BSO violinist and a favorite CAS guest artist Lucia Lin returns for The Three B's: Beethoven, Bizet and Brahms to play Brahms' monumental Violin Concerto. The orchestra plays Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Bizet's Symphony in C.