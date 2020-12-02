CSC Presents A CHRITSMAS CAROL With Will Lyman As Part Of 'Downtown Holiday Magic'

CSC is participating in Downtown Boston Business Improvement District's "Stage Windows" initiative, which features installations in storefront windows created by four top Boston-area performing arts organizations.

CSC's installation is a reduced 40-minute adaptation of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens beginning on December 7 and running through January 31 in a storefront at 467 Washington Street, Downtown Crossing. The show will run on a continuous loop from 4:00-9:15 p.m.

CSC's A Christmas Carol is a video-taped solo performance by award-winning Boston actor Will Lyman, directed by CSC Founding Artistic Director Steve Maler, with an adapted script by Fred Sullivan, Jr, videography by Ernesto Galan, Scenic Design by Jeffrey Petersen, Projection Design by Yee Eun Nam, Costume Design by Nancy Leary, and Sound Design by Ryan Blaney.

Victorian London will be brought to life through video projections that will light up the storefront. Audiences will view the production from the pedestrian walkway in front of the storefront and can watch all or just parts of the show. English subtitles will be available.

Steve Maler stated: "We're so pleased to be part of the Boston BID's holiday initiative, along with our other colleagues in the Boston-area arts community. This initiative is a wonderful gift to the City during this holiday season, and also provides much-needed support to performing arts organizations that have been so severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Partnerships between arts organizations and businesses will be an important model for recovery, weaving together the economic and civic interests shared by all."

Beloved Boston actor Will Lyman was seen on CSC stages in King Lear, American Hamlet, Beckett in Brief, and Old Money; other Boston credits include Ulysses on Bottles, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Windowmen, Operation Epsilon, Long Day's Journey Into Night, All My Sons, Exits and Entrances, The Oil Thief, Nicholas Nickleby, King of the Jews, Prospero, Brutus, Claudius. Off-Broadway: The Novelist, Passion of Dracula, Grinding Machine, The Dwarfs. Television: "Commander-in-Chief", "Threat Matrix", "Hull High", "Crossbow", "American Meltdown", "Our Fathers", soaps. Film: "Little Children", "A Perfect Murder", "The Siege", "Mystic River", "Welcome to the Dollhouse", "What Doesn't Kill You". Narrator: "Frontline", "NOVA", "American Experience" etc. Awards: Norton Outstanding Achievement (4 plays), Norton Sustained Excellence 2013, IRNE, NETC Award for Contribution to American Theatre, Howard Keel, Best of Boston, Imaginaire.

In addition to CSC, the other organizations that are being featured in "Stage Windows" are Boston Ballet, the Huntington Theatre, and Revels.

CSC is grateful to the Downtown Boston BID and TwinFocus for their support.

