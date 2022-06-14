COMEDY NIGHT Returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant This Month

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, June 23rd. Headliner Will Noonan will be joined by special guests Dan Crohn and Chris Tabb for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Will Noonan was recently named "Boston's Best Comedian 2018" by The Improper Bostonian magazine and is sometimes known as "The Honda Guy" for his current job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England. He has appeared on "Laughs" on FOX and HULU , "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV and his comedy albums are played often on Sirius XM. He is a regular on "The Anthony Cumia Show" with Artie Lange and Anthony Cumia. He has appeared on The Oddball Comedy Festival with Louis CK, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, and told a story on NPR's "This American Life". He's appeared on MTV as a comedian and was named Comedy Ambassador and a Moment Maker by Skype. He is also sometimes a fill-in radio host for WAAF in Boston. Will is the creator and host of the popular iTunes charting podcast "High Pathetically with Will Noonan".

Dan Crohn was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing. He has been performing stand up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. A semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Festival, Dan's stories of family and friends have entertained audiences from all over the country. His former day job of teaching 4th graders has provided him with an endless amount of material. Dan Crohn is a force to be reckoned with and is quickly becoming one of the funniest comics in Boston, and with good reason: he's hilarious.

Get ready and get set for a wild, wild ride with "The Showman" Chris Tabb! Like a shot from a comedy cannon he comes at you full blast with the intent of bringing "the whole show". The fact that he wants to make your face hurt, draw tears and spit your drink out only makes him sound mean but in this case, it's a good thing. Usually described as "high octane", his performance which continually switches between observational, physical and theatrical. Honing his craft in the comedy rich Boston, MA, for over 15 years Chris has followed his dreams and his passion to create his own brand of humor which he simply describes as "everyone is included in the fun".

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include music with Duranarama (Duran Duran tribute) on July 1st, music with Alter Ego on July 15th, and music with Aquanett on July 22nd. More events will be announced soon.



Tickets for Comedy at Samuel Slater's with Will Noonan with guests Dan Crohn and Chris Tabb on Thursday, June 23, 2022 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.