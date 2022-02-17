COCOMELON LIVE! is Coming To Boston's Boch Center On March 26th

CoComelon, the Youtube sensation and popular children's program, is bringing their favorite characters to life in an all-new live production, "CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey," that will be at Boston's Boch Center on March 26th for two shows at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be found at the Boch Center Box Office, online at www.bochcenter.org or by phone at 866-348-9738.​

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey" invites viewers to join JJ and his family in JJ's journey to writing his own song. JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.

"We are excited to continue connecting with the fans of CoComelon by taking the live show to families across the US," said Glenn Orsher, President of EMC Presents. "The show brings the magic of CoComelon to life on stage and will engage and entertain audiences of all ages."

​The CoComelon LIVE! show will follow all federal, state and regional COVID-19 regulations. For more information about Boston's Wang Theater's COVID-19 policy, please visit https://bochcenter.production.carbonhouse.com/plan-your-visit/covid-19

More information on the tour, locations, tickets and merchandise can be found at www.cocomelonlive.com.