CHRISTMASTIME IN CONCERT Will Be Performed At The Robinson Theatre in December

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "ChristmasTime in Concert" in four performances only, Saturdays and Sundays, December 4, 5, 11 and 12, at 12 noon in Waltham High School's Robinson Theatre. This family-friendly staged concert, based on Reagle Music Theatre's beloved annual holiday celebration, is designed to welcome artists and guests "home for the holidays" after 20 long months apart.

"ChristmasTime in Concert" brings back some of Reagle Music Theatre's favorite performers singing a cavalcade of joyous holiday classics. Running 90 minutes without intermission, the show features soloists, duets, quartets, a four-part choir, and the Living Nativity all backed by a full, live orchestra.

Single tickets are $45 and $35 for adults, and $20 for children under 12. A $3 discount applies to seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased online at ReagleMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 781-891-5600. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office during regular Box Office hours and before each performance, but since social distancing is encouraged and seating will be limited to 500 people per performance, advance sales are strongly advised. Groups of 10 or more may receive discounted preferred seating by emailing Groups@ReagleMusicTheatre.org or by calling 781-891-5600.

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston is following all federal, state, local, and Waltham High School guidelines for live performance. Cast, crew, staff, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated. Audiences (with the exception of children under 12) must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to performance. All guests must wear masks at all times while anywhere in the building.