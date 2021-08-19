Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Starring Mimi Quillin to Premiere at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

In Call Fosse at the Minskoff, Quillin recounts her experience working with Fosse and Verdon on what would be their final collaboration.

Aug. 19, 2021  

CALL FOSSE AT THE MINSKOFF Starring Mimi Quillin to Premiere at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

The Fabulous Invalid (Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo) announced today that Call Fosse at the Minskoff, a new 90-minute solo play written and performed by Mimi Quillin, and directed by Michael Berresse, will premiere at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center (14 Castle St, Great Barrington, MA) on October 15-16, 2021, at 7 p.m.

There are "legends" and then there are legends. In this entirely true, middle-age coming-of-age story, dancer and actor Mimi Quillin brings audiences along with her into the inner sanctum of two of the greatest giants the theatre world has ever known: Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

In Call Fosse at the Minskoff, Quillin recounts her experience working with Fosse and Verdon on what would be their final collaboration, investigating the life-altering effects of proximity to true greatness, and revealing all the thrills and terrors of walking the high wire on the riskiest platform in entertainment.

Tickets for Call Fosse at the Minskoff are on-sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the following link or call 413-528-0100 during Box Office hours, Wednesday through Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.


