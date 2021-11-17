Brian Keane Will Be Inducted to Hall of Fame New England Music Hall of Fame Concert, Induction and Food Drive

On November 27, 2021 the New England Music Hall of Fame www.nemhof.com will be hosting the event "The United Gathering".

The objective for the event is to unite people harmoniously through music, and while doing so have a food drive for the Groton Food Locker. Please bring a nonperishable or canned food. The concert and induction ceremony will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church https://stmarksmystic.org/ 15 Pearl St, Mystic, CT 06355 and will begin at 7PM.

Emmy Award winning Connecticut composer Brian Keane https://briankeanemusic.com/, Ken Dutton (WYE Records), Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee Ken Lyon http://rhodeislandmusichalloffame.com/site/?page_id=410 , and Grammy Nominated Native American Artist Joseph Firecrow www.josephfirecrow.com will be inducted that evening.

They will be joining Blues Legends Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Grammy Award Winning Paula Cole, Rhode Island Legend's James Montgomery, & Duke Robillard in this year's New England Music Hall of Fame Class. The New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 its mission is to "educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene."

Brian Keane is a Westport native and a multiple Emmy, Grammy, and Peabody award winning composer and producer. A noted guitarist, Brian Keane scored literally hundreds of films and television shows. His music has been hailed critically as "indelible and breathtaking" by the Los Angeles Times, "piercingly beautiful" by The New York Times and "masterful" by Newsweek, and he has been called a "musician's musician" by Downbeat, a "composer's composer" by The Hollywood Reporter, and "one of the most impressive musicians of the decade" by the editor of Billboard magazine. Keane won a Grammy Award for his 1998 soundtrack Long Journey Home: The Irish in America with the Chieftains, Van Morrison, and Elvis Costello, among others. Brian produced more than 150 records in his career, 37 of which were Billboard Top Ten charting.

Co-Founders Christopher Annino, Angel Orsini, Endorsed Drummer Kathy Steahle http://steahle.com/ , and Nikki Moccia https://www.teamempoweredfitness.com/ will guest host the event. Special Guest appearances by hall of fame Johnny Winter drummer Bobby Torello.

Performances will be made by Paul Gabriel https://www.paulgabriel.net/ , members of all female groundbreaking band Sister Funk http://www.sisterfunk.com/ , and Bob Orsi former lead singer of Ct's legendary Scratch Band with G.E. Smith (Bob Dylan, SNL Band). Check out the official promo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TufvQHgd1jg