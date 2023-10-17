Boston's Latin Quarter Launches Virtual Directory of Local Afro-Latinx Artists

Boston's Afro-Latinx Artists Network directory (BALAN) will highlight the profiles of these Boston-based artists.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Boston's Latin Quarter Launches Virtual Directory of Local Afro-Latinx Artists

The cultural district of Boston's Latin Quarter (BLQ) launched a new virtual directory that will bring together the community of black and brown artists promoting Afro-Latinx arts and culture in Boston.

Boston's Afro-Latinx Artists Network directory (BALAN) will highlight the profiles of these Boston-based artists, announced Celina Miranda, Executive Director of Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF), the organization in charge of managing the projects of this cultural district.

Boston's Latin Quarter will also promote this network as an initiative to contribute to the artistic development of Afro-Latinx artists in the city and elevate their presence in its cultural spaces. Miranda presented BALAN's new project during the “En Foco: Afro-Latinx Arts in Boston” discussion, in which Afro-Latinx artists presented their perspectives on the realities and challenges they face to advance and make their work known.

“Recognizing the influence of artists and their contributions to the communities, we want to make them visible, listen to their ideas, and promote new opportunities in this city,” said Miranda.

BALAN's virtual directory will be easily accessible to the community to allow connections with artists and promote collaborations. The directory will highlight Afro-latinx artists from all disciplines, including dance, design, literature, cinema, media, music, theater and visual arts.

In addition to the directory, the BALAN project will provide participating artists with professional development resources and networking opportunities. Artists interested in participating in the directory and support network can access BALAN Directory.

The BALAN is part of the work plan approved by the community in collaboration with the Massachusetts Cultural Council after Boston's Latin Quarter officially became a cultural district in 2018. Since then, HSTF has been implementing the plan to preserve the cultural identity and rich diversity of this neighborhood located in Jamaica Plain.

Boston's Latin Quarter is a culturally, racially, and economically diverse enclave in the Hyde-Jackson Square area of Jamaica Plain. The district is known to be where Latinx immigrants have thrived for decades, particularly those of Afro-Latin and Caribbean backgrounds. The Massachusetts Cultural Council designated Boston's Latin Quarter an official Massachusetts Cultural District in 2018. While gentrification, transit-oriented development, and other factors continue to impact the neighborhood, the community has successfully maintained a rich diversity. The cultural district's mission is to preserve the changing neighborhood's cultural identity. Boston's Latin Quarter is managed by Hyde Square Task Force, whose mission is to amplify the power, creativity, and voices of youth, connecting them to Afro-Latin culture and heritage so they can create a diverse, vibrant Latin Quarter and build a just, equitable Boston. 



