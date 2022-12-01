Boston University School Of Theatre Presents ONCE At The Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre
Based on the beloved motion picture, BU School of Theatre brings a moving and musical love story to BU's Booth Theatre from December 7-10, 2022.
Boston University College of Fine Arts (CFA) School of Theatre has announced its upcoming production at BU's state-of-the-art Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre, Once, running from December 7-10, 2022.
Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney, Once tells the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant drawn together on the streets of Dublin by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music.
Once is directed by third-year Master of Fine Arts (MFA) directing student Shamus (CFA'23). The show is also Shamus' thesis production. "As theatre artists we must always ask the questions, 'Why this play? Why now?' Once is a play about people who are stuck. Stuck in the past, stuck in fear, and stuck in self-doubt. This show dares us to take a leap of faith and step into the lives we dream of," says Shamus. "As many of our company members finish school this year, myself included, it's our hope that our show galvanizes people into taking the steps they want to take in life without fear of not achieving a big audacious goal. It's a story of a small group of people who connect for five days and are forever changed. Some of us will never see each other again after we leave BU, and that's okay. May we all enter our next phases of life open to major impact from short-term relationships, small interactions, and a willingness to take on the bravery and faith we see from others."
Once is a musical based on the 2007 film of the same name by John Carney. Music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning original song "Falling Slowly". The book for the musical was written by Enda Walsh. Orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Once is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).
SHOW DATES AND TIMES
Wednesday, December 7 • 7:30pm
Thursday, December 8 • 7:30pm
Friday, December 9 • 7:30pm
Saturday, December 10 • 2pm, 7:30pm
TICKETS
General admission: $20
Free with BU ID at the box office 30 minutes before curtain, subject to availability
Link to tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212480®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36437%2Fproduction%2F1130338?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre • 820 Commonwealth Avenue, Brookline, MA
Street parking is available on and around Commonwealth Avenue. BU parking lots and garages are also available. Booth Theatre's parking garage can be entered at 128 Essex Street, Brookline, MA.
Visit BU's Booth Theatre page for more information on directions, parking rates, and public transit options: https://www.bu.edu/cfa/venues-facilities/joan-edgar-booth-theatre/
