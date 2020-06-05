Boston Theater Groups Bring Plays, Web Series and More Online

WBUR has reported on the various creative ways that Boston theater groups are finding to bring entertainment online while theaters are closed.

Read the full story HERE.

John J. King and Ramona Rose King', he is a playwright and musician, she's a producer for HowlRound are presenting a comedic web series called "Home Office," documenting their alter egos as they learn to work together from home.

Check out the first two episodes below!

The Theater troupe Liars & Believers are developing short plays presented virtually. Their most recent play Peter Snoad's "Entitled," features Bob Mussett and Meredith Saran.

Check it out below:

Flat Earth Theatre's is presenting a radio play, called "Fine-Tuned Universe" where a team of scientists on the moon work to repair a radio telescope used to discover life being the solar system.

Check out the first chapter below:

In addition, Actors' Shakespeare Project will finish its "Complete the Canon" series with "Henry VI, Part 1" on June 4 and "Part 3" on June 11. Tune in HERE.

Asian American Theatre Artists of Boston Asian American Theatre Artists of Boston is presenting a reading series via Zoom and Facebook through July 1. Tune in HERE.

Mixed Magic Theatre is presenting the 5th Annual "Poets on Fire" event featuring former Rhode Island Poet Laureates Rick Benjamin and Lisa Starr. Tune in HERE.

