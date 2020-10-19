Boston Symphony Orchestra Presents Music Written in the Wake of the George Floyd Killing and More

Andris Nelsons will conduct Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition'.

This week Boston Symphony Orchestra will present an Encore BSO Recitals stream featuring a horn-centric program of Schumann, Dukas, and Mozart, and two compositions by BSO Associate Principal Horn Richard Sebring, his Awaken! A New Day! for Alphorns and-music written in the wake of the killing of George Floyd-Listen, to the Cry of Your Fellow Man with former TMC Fellow and harpist Charles Overton. Available for viewing at www.bso.org beginning Thursday, October 22 at noon through November 19; the Encore BSO Recitals series is offered as a nine-concert series for a donation of $25 through www.bso.org. BSO HomeSchool spotlights BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins in a short online conducting tutorial recorded last spring. Addressing the subject of stage anxiety, this week's segment is available free of charge at youtube.com/bostonsymphony.

ENCORE BSO RECITALS, AVAILABLE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, STARTING AT NOON

This program of horn-centric music features not only the standard orchestral French horn but also its cousin, the long alphorn of Swiss, German, and Austrian tradition. BSO Associate Principal Horn Richard Sebring and colleague Michael Winter perform Sebring's own new composition for alphorns to start this program. The second Sebring work is a duet for horn and harp with former TMC Fellow Charles Overton that was written in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. "The important thing was that what we created was of this moment and it was honest," said Overton to the Boston Herald. "For me it felt like less of a political statement or artistic statement and more like therapy. It helped me reconnect with music in a really meaningful way."



Standard-repertoire horn pieces by Schumann, Dukas, and Mozart-including the substantial Quintet in E-flat for horn and strings-complete the program.

Program Listing: Encore BSO Recitals, Thursday, October 22-releases at noon and is available through Thursday, November 19

Richard SEBRING Awaken! A New Day! for Alphorns (world premiere recording)

Richard Sebring and Michael Winter, alphorns

Richard SEBRING and Charles OVERTON Listen, to the Cry of Your Fellow Man (world premiere recording)

Richard Sebring, horn; Charles Overton, harp

SCHUMANN Adagio and Allegro, for horn and piano

DUKAS Villanelle, for horn and piano

Richard Sebring, horn; Vytas Baksys, piano

MOZART Horn Duos selected from K.487/496a

Richard Sebring and Michael Winter, horns

MOZART Horn Quintet in E-flat, K.407

Rachel Childers, horn; Tatiana Dimitriades, violin; Cathy Basrak and Kathryn Sievers, violas; Mickey Katz, cello

Some Background on the Encore BSO Recitals Series

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.



Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org, is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19. Click here to view the complete listing for the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals programs and description of the highlights of the Encore BSO Recitals programs.

BSO HOMESCHOOL, AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/BOSTONSYMPHONY

For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online tutorials with the subject of stage anxiety. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth and Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics and include demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST ON WCRB 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on WCRB 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, the musicians of the BSO perform string and wind serenades by Dvorák, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mussorgsky's masterpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition. Originally broadcast on Saturday, October 24, 2015, the string and wind players of the Boston Symphony Orchestra play the Czech composer's Serenade for Winds, Nocturne (for strings), and Serenade for Strings. The performance of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition dates from Saturday, September 24, 2016. For more information about future WCRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

BSO INTRODUCES COLLEGE CARD ONLINE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19-RELATED PERFORMANCE HIATUS

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

DETAILS ON BSO'S CONTINUING ONLINE OFFERINGS DURING LIVE PERFORMANCE HIATUS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Encore BSO Recital series and BSO HomeSchool are part of the BSO's continuing series of online offerings created in response to the live performance hiatus imposed by regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing health crisis. The series of announcements detailing the full slate of cancellations by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, beginning on March 13, can be found here. The BSO will continue to monitor recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as well as confer with its own team of medical experts on matters related to an eventual reopening. All updates on this subject will be announced through press releases and postings on www.bso.org. Please note: On October 28, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will announce details of its new digital content series to be recorded at Symphony Hall and made available through www.bso.org in November and December.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You