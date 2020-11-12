Boston Opera Alliance Hosts An Opera Soirée Online

Tune in November 16, 2020 at 7:00PM.

From larger producing organizations to small opera groups and conservatories, Boston Opera Alliance seeks to connect opera to its Boston community. Since the COVID Pandemic, the Alliance has been having bi-weekly meetings lead by Julia Noulin-Mérat to discuss the local operatic landscape. As we are not able to assemble in large groups, we are exploring how this is moving us into a new creative realm of what it means to experience opera.



During this time, when our patrons are craving for quality engagement and access to the cultural stimulation that live performances provide, the collaborative efforts of the Boston Opera Soirée will allow us to magnify our reach and deepen our connection to the community.



The soirée will feature 13 performances by the BOA organizations sharing what each company has been producing lately and to also celebrate our diversity of programming. What we love about this planned evening, is it will also reintroduce companies to various audiences and they will soon discover that they too are a part of our community.



The companies who are participating in the event are Boston Early Music Festival, Boston Lyric Opera, Boston Opera Collaborative, Commonwealth Lyric Theatre, Guerilla Opera, Helios Opera, MassOpera, NEMPAC Opera Project, Opera del West, Opera on Tap, Odyssey Opera, Promenade Opera Project, and White Snake Projects. We are #BostonStrong and opera continues to be vibrant in our city.



Some of our surprise guests from our community will include: Marc Scorca (president of OPERA America), Diane Paulus (A.R.T.), Tod Machover, Emily Koh, Peter Wender, Lina Lina Gonzalez-Granados, Carole Charnow, and many more!





Join a fun evening of opera on November 16 at 7:00 PM EST on operabox.tv

Event listing: https://www.facebook.com/events/35952550532043.

