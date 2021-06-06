Boston Musical Theater Talent Aaron Patterson Will Perform the National Anthem at the Red Sox Pride Night

The Red Sox will celebrate Pride Night at Fenway Park on Thursday, and one of Boston's top musical theater stars will have the honor of singing the National Anthem, Boston Herald reports.

The anthem will be performed by Aaron Patterson, a recent graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Patterson is a Boston Theater Critics Award winner for his performance in the musical "Parade."

"We can't stop here, but I think it's a big point that Boston makes it known that they are in support of Pride," he said of the upcoming event. "It's forward motion, a progression and an allyship. And hopefully not just a performative one."

What's next for Patterson? Broadway, he hopes. He is currently in the midst of auditioning for shows in and outside of New York.

"I just want to change lives. The smaller goals are to do Broadway, see the world, maybe win a Tony for an original production I'm in," he said. "Right now I'm auditioning for tours, for Broadway, for things that are going to Broadway, you name it. In this game you never have a say on how things are going to end up. You just have to listen to God and listen to your heart - because those are one and the same."

