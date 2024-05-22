Boston Lyric Opera's Street Stage Will Bring Free Opera Back to Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Lyric Opera’s popular mobile performance venue Street Stage will return for free live performances to locations throughout Boston this summer. Sponsored by HarborOne Bank and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Street Stage brings opera and popular music performances to neighborhoods from Charlestown to South Boston; the series kicks off June 1 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Conceived and created as a way to bring music to the public during COVID shutdowns, the 26-foot-long Street Stage vehicle is a semi-trailer engineered to open on three sides and offer a 270-degree view of performers. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to the open-air performances.

“There’s no more exhilarating experience than hearing beautiful music on a gorgeous warm summer day,” says BLO Artistic Director Nina Yoshida Nelsen. “The artists performing this summer season are some of the most accomplished performers in Greater Boston. Different programs and activities are planned at each site, so multiple visits are encouraged!”

Nelsen says support from HarborOne Bank and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture is crucial to make the series available for free across the city. “It’s quite fitting that three of our concerts are in places where the Harbor figures prominently.”

Learn more at blo.org/events.

Comments