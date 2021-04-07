Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Lyric Opera Presents a Street Stage Performance at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum

This performance is part of BLO Street Stage, the company's outdoor performance initiative.

Apr. 7, 2021  
Boston Lyric Opera Presents a Street Stage Performance at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum

Join Boston Lyric Opera for a live, outdoor opera performance with the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum!

The event takes place on Saturday, April 24. 20 minute performances start at 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

Advanced registration is required. Reserve Your Spot Today!

BLO Street Stage is a mobile performance space bringing beautiful live music to your neighborhood. Join in-person for an outdoor performance near you! Learn more at https://blo.org/streetstage/.

All individuals, including workers, artists, orchestra musicians, and patrons, will be screened at the designated check-in area and asked to complete an Individual Health Self-assessment and a mandatory temperature reading completed by the COVID Supervisor. Individuals who fail to meet the criteria will be sent home.

For a comprehensive look at BLO's health and safety precautions, please contact us at boxoffice@blo.org for a copy of our COVID-19 Control Plan.

Learn more at https://blo.org/event/street-stage-performance-decordova-sculpture-park-and-museum/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Club Passim Announces Lineup For 9th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Fest Photo

Club Passim Announces Lineup For 9th Annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Fest

Bryn Boice Directs LOVES LABOURS LOST With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston Photo

Bryn Boice Directs LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

Provincetowns Crown & Anchor Announces 2021 Outdoor Entertainment Season Photo

Provincetown's Crown & Anchor Announces 2021 Outdoor Entertainment Season

MOMS: THE MUSICAL Partners With Broadway On Demand For Virtual Concert Photo

MOMS: THE MUSICAL Partners With Broadway On Demand For Virtual Concert


More Hot Stories For You

  • Guidelines Released for Planned Re-Opening of Le Reve Theater in Las Vegas