Boston Lyric Opera Presents a Street Stage Performance at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum

Join Boston Lyric Opera for a live, outdoor opera performance with the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum!

The event takes place on Saturday, April 24. 20 minute performances start at 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

Advanced registration is required. Reserve Your Spot Today!

BLO Street Stage is a mobile performance space bringing beautiful live music to your neighborhood. Join in-person for an outdoor performance near you! Learn more at https://blo.org/streetstage/.

All individuals, including workers, artists, orchestra musicians, and patrons, will be screened at the designated check-in area and asked to complete an Individual Health Self-assessment and a mandatory temperature reading completed by the COVID Supervisor. Individuals who fail to meet the criteria will be sent home.

For a comprehensive look at BLO's health and safety precautions, please contact us at boxoffice@blo.org for a copy of our COVID-19 Control Plan.

Learn more at https://blo.org/event/street-stage-performance-decordova-sculpture-park-and-museum/.