Boston Landmarks Orchestra Announces Two Virtual Summer Concerts And Digital Events

Boston Landmarks Orchestra (LO) under the direction of Music Director Christopher Wilkins, and Co-Executive Directors Mary Deissler and Arthur Rishi, has announced the first events in a series of virtual programming this summer. Two free virtual concerts will be performed and streamed from Futura Productions in Roslindale on July 15 and 29, 2020 with small ensembles who will be socially distanced and wearing masks as their instruments allow. The organization will also continue the popular digital Interludes series with conversations and music, and a virtual Maestro Zone where people can learn conducting skills from Assistant Conductor Shuang Fan.

Links for the streaming concerts, Interludes series, and the virtual Maestro Zone may be found on the Landmarks Orchestra website: landmarksorchestra.org.

Programming this summer celebrates the authentic musical and community partnerships Landmarks Orchestra has built over its 19-year history. The virtual concerts celebrate partnerships with Boston musicians and organizations such as Castle of our Skins. In recent years, the orchestra has become a leader in promoting accessibility and inclusiveness. The Breaking Down Barriers initiative-serving people who are blind, deaf, hard of hearing, and those limited in mobility-has earned the UP Designation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, making Landmarks Orchestra one of the first orchestras to receive this distinction. The two virtual concerts will later be released in versions signed by American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters.

Music Director Christopher Wilkins says, "We're thrilled to make music together once again, albeit with new performing protocols. Our initial programs this summer celebrate life in our city, reflecting priorities that have been with Landmarks since the beginning: community, diversity, accessibility, and the joy of sharing great orchestral music of all kinds. Always free of charge, Landmarks concerts are for everyone-they are our gift to the citizens of Boston.

While we will certainly miss the Esplanade, everyone will have a front row seat for these streamed concerts, and we won't need to worry about the weather or the sound of passing motorcycles."

Further virtual or in-person concerts will be announced later in the summer. As events and performances are added to the summer season, updates will be announced on the Landmarks Orchestra website.

July 15, 2020 7:00-8:00pm ET | Live Stream

SIMPLE GIFTS

Boston Landmarks Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Hosted by Emmett G. Price III, Landmarks Orchestra Board of Advisors Member

Scott Joplin Treemonisha Overture, arr. Richard Benjamin

Aaron Copland Quiet City

Valerie Coleman Umoja

Jeff Scott Startin' Sumthin'

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Suite (original version)

Two beloved works by composers from very different backgrounds-both unmistakably American-highlight the opening concert: Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring and Scott Joplin's Treemonisha. The Americanness of these pieces comes from their fusion of New World tunes with classical style, and the vigor of their rooted-in-the-soil dance rhythms. Recent creations by two Black artists now at the forefront of American musical life, Valerie Coleman and Jeff Scott, swing with euphoric energy in the tradition of American eclecticism.

Christopher Wilkins will lead a digital Interlude talk about Appalachian Spring Suite; date and time TBA.

July 29, 2020 7:00-8:00pm ET | Streaming Video

DANCES AND DELIGHTS

Boston Landmarks Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Hosted by journalist Janet Wu

In partnership with Castle of our Skins

Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo

David Baker Roots II: Boogie Woogie

Florence Price 'Clementine' and 'Shortnin' Bread' from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint

Michael Abels Delights and Dances

Astor Piazzolla 'Spring' and 'Summer' from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires arr. Leonid Desyatnikov

Gabriela Díaz, violin

Landmarks' dance concerts always incorporate music of many cultures, reflecting the extraordinary diversity of today's Boston. Black and Latinx composers-contributors to the classical concert tradition for centuries-have played a central role in defining the essential sound of American music. Special guests Castle of our Skins and violinist Gabriela Díaz bring virtuosity and vitality to several heart-pounding works of the Americas.

