Boston Gay Men's Chorus Presents A SUPER GAY CHRISTMAS

Boston Gay Men's Chorus is proud to present "A Super Gay Christmas," to kick off the holiday season! Performances are on Dec. 7 as part of Holly Folly in Provincetown, and on Dec. 15, 20, 21, and 22 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston.

The title of the show comes from "Super Gay Christmas," which was written and recorded by the comedian Kevin Yee. With lines likes, "I'll be flexing by the mistletoe" and "Santa, I've been good, bring me a cute boy," it lives up to its super gay title.

The show opens with "Funky That Hall," which is a variation of "Deck the Halls" inspired by RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk." It includes raucous holiday pop favorites such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Up On The Housetop," and "Mistletoe and Holly" as well as the Christmas classics "Here We Come A Wassailing," "The First Noel," and "Alleluia."

The concert will also feature "Silent Night" performed in American Sign Language by the Chorus in honor of long-time interpreter LeWana Clark, Ph.D, who is marking her 30th anniversary with the Chorus this year.

"If you're not in the Christmas spirit at the start of the show, you will be by the end," said BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds, III. "We're going to have so much fun with all of the classics be they camp, pop, or traditional. This show has something for everyone."

"A Super Gay Christmas" features more than 200 Chorus members, 16 dancers, twinkling lights, and "A Disco Santa," the Village People's version of "Noel."

"A Super Gay Christmas celebrates the fun of the season and really does put the merry and gay in Christmas," said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan.



To purchase tickets visit www.bgmc.org or call 617-542-SING (7464)





