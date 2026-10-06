Boston Civic Symphony to Open 102nd Season at Jordan Hall

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The Boston Civic Symphony, under the leadership of Music Director Francisco Noya, will open its 102nd season on Sunday, November 8th at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall, performing works by Brahams, Stravinsky, and Beethoven.

“The season opens with a program that goes from the profound emotional gravity of Brahms' Tragic Overture to the rhythmic brilliance of Petrushka,” said Noya. “Balancing these emotional poles we have Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a work that captures the collaborative intimacy of chamber music within the power of a full symphony. And, we are very fortunate to have a world class trio of soloists.”

Violinist Alexander Kerr has been the concert master of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra since 2011, and maintains a busy concert schedule appearing with orchestras and in recital and chamber music performances throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe. At the age of 26, Mr. Kerr was appointed to the prestigious position of Concertmaster of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, and left that position to become the Linda and Jack Gill Chair in Music at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, a position he still holds today.

Cellist Emmanuel Feldman is co-founder of the cello-double bass duo Cello e Basso and a member of the performance faculty of Tufts University, and has been hailed as “an outstanding cellist and truly dedicated artist,” by John Williams. His guest artist appearances include the Celebrity Series of Boston, Phillips Collection, Boston Pops, Nashville Chamber Orchestra, and the Mozart Society Orchestra. An enthusiastic collaborator, he has partnered in a wide range of performances with artists including Gilbert Kalish, Paul Neubauer, Karen Dreyfus, Richard Stoltzman, Elmar Oliveira, pop star Bobby McFerrin, as well as groups including the Mark Morris Dance Group and Ballet Rhode Island.

Pianist Joy Cline Phinney is a member of the Boston Public Quartet and has appeared in solo and chamber music recitals across the United States and in Europe. She holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in piano from The Juilliard School,, and a Doctor of Ensemble Arts degree from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. Joy has collaborated in chamber music concerts, recording projects, and radio and television programs with members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, among others.

Now in its 102nd season, the Boston Civic Symphony stands as one of the city's most respected musical institutions. Founded in 1924 by educator and composer Joseph Wagner, the orchestra has long championed a unique model that brings together exceptionally skilled student musicians and dedicated amateur performers. Alumni who performed with the orchestra early in their careers include Leonard Bernstein and Yo-Yo Ma.

Francisco Noya is a prominent figure in the Boston and New England music scene, known for his versatility in symphonic and operatic repertoire. He began his professional career in his native Venezuela as conductor of the Youth Orchestra of Valencia, one of the original ensembles of El Sistema. Noya has conducted noted orchestras around the world, including the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops, and has been a member of the conducting faculty at Berklee College of Music since 2001.

Under Noya's leadership, the Civic continues its century-old legacy of presenting ambitious repertoire at the highest artistic level while remaining deeply rooted in community and education.

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