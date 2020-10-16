Boston Baroque Releases Biber's THE MYSTERY SONATAS on Boston Baroque Live

The free full-length concert features GRAMMY-nominated soloist Christina Day Martinson.

Boston Baroque is introducing Biber's The Mystery Sonatas as the next full-length concert release on Boston Baroque Live. Starting today, audiences can watch the performance, featuring GRAMMY®-nominated concertmaster Christina Day Martinson, on the Boston Baroque Live platform at baroque.boston free for 30 days.

Heinrich Biber's The Mystery Sonatas, rarely performed in its entirety, depicts each of the mysteries of the rosary. Using six baroque violins tuned individually for each movement, Boston Baroque concertmaster and soloist Christina Day Martinson performs the entire tour-de-force work in a live performance recorded just weeks prior to the commercial recording of The Mystery Sonatas that got her nominated for a GRAMMY®. Boston Baroque musicians Michael Unterman, cello, Michael Leopold, theorbo and baroque guitar, and Music Director Martin Pearlman, harpsichord and organ, are also featured on this performance. For detailed information about the program, read Music Director Martin Pearlman's Program Notes.

This month, Boston Baroque also continues its interactive virtual event series moderated by Music Director Martin Pearlman on Thursday, October 22 with "The Art of Tuning: Christina Day Martinson and Julia McKenzie on Biber's The Mystery Sonatas." Boston Baroque's entire 2020-2021 Virtual Season also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes talks and newly-produced documentary short films featuring our world-renowned musicians and soloists, produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen.

During what will be an unprecedented concert season for all arts organizations, Boston Baroque is committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music with audiences across Massachusetts and around the world. Single tickets and subscriptions to Boston Baroque's 2020-2021 Virtual Season are on sale now at baroque.boston.

BOSTON BAROQUE'S 2020-2021 MONTHLY RELEASES ON BOSTON BAROQUE LIVE

September 2020: Beethoven's Fidelio

October 2020: Biber's The Mystery Sonatas

November 2020: Handel's Giulio Cesare

December 2020: Handel's Messiah

January 2021: New Year's Celebration

February 2021: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5

March 2021: Highlights from Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea

April 2021: Handel's Water Music Suite

May 2021: Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610

June 2021: Handel's Jephtha

