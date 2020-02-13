Boston Baroque Announces 2020-2021 Season

GRAMMY-nominated Boston Baroque is delighted to announce its 2020-2021 season. The season-led by founding Music Director and Conductor Martin Pearlman-features some of the most beloved music of the repertoire performed by a roster of world-class soloists and the ensemble's celebrated orchestra and chorus. In addition to its annual Messiah and New Year's Eve performances, season highlights are a concert with superstar soprano-and Metropolitan Opera regular-Susanna Phillips performing opera arias by Handel alongside his beloved Water Music Suite No. 1; Valentine's weekend performances of Bach's Magnificat and Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day with soprano Jeanine De Bique and tenor Rufus Müller; and the much-anticipated annual semi-staged opera, Mozart's Così fan tutte, with soprano Layla Claire and mezzo-soprano Rebecca Ringle Kamarei leading the all-star cast.

Season subscriptions start at $99 and may be purchased on our website, baroque.boston, or over the phone at 617-987-8600. Subscriptions are available beginning February 13th and single tickets will go on sale this summer.

The season opens on Sunday, October 18th at 3pm pairing Handel's Water Music, Suite No. 1 in F with a program of glittering Handel arias performed by Susanna Phillips. A darling of opera stages around the globe, Ms. Phillips will perform a selection of arias from Alcina, Partenope, Giulio Cesare, and Semele. Martin Pearlman will lead the Boston Baroque orchestra in performances of Water Music, and Handel's Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 1 in G Major.

Boston Baroque will ring in the holiday season with two December programs that have become beloved holiday traditions for so many: Handel's Messiah and our New Year's Celebration Concert. This year's Messiah, which will take place on December 4th and 5th in NEC's Jordan Hall, and will feature an all-star cast of soloists including soprano Maya Kherani's Boston Baroque debut, and the return of countertenor Christopher Lowrey, tenor Aaron Sheehan, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas to the stage.

The New Year's Celebration program will feature Bach's cherished "Coffee Cantata," BWV 211, alongside Telemann's Concerto for Flute and Recorder with soloists Aldo Abreu, recorder, and Joseph Monticello, flute, and Vivaldi's Concerto Grosso in D Major, "Il grosso Mogul" featuring GRAMMY-nominated concertmaster Christina Day Martinson. The concert will begin with Handel's Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 10 in D minor. The Baroque feast would not be complete without our annual complimentary champagne and chocolate reception at the Sanders Theatre performances.

Boston Baroque celebrates Valentine's Day weekend with Bach's Magnificat and Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day with soprano Jeanine De Bique and tenor Rufus Müller. The performances will take place at NEC's Jordan Hall on Friday, February 12 at 8pm and Sunday, February 14 at 3pm, and will feature Boston Baroque's acclaimed orchestra and chorus led by Music Director Martin Pearlman.

The 20-21 season comes to a grandiose finale with two semi-stage performances of Mozart's Così fan tutte on Friday, April 30th at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 2nd at 3pm in NEC's Jordan Hall. The world-class cast of singers includes Layla Claire as Fiordiligi, Rebecca Ringle Kamarei, in her Boston Baroque debut, as Dorabella, Mario Bahg, in his Boston Baroque debut, as Ferrando, Sean Michael Plumb, in his Boston Baroque debut, as Guglielmo, Sonja Tengblad as Despina, and David Kravitz as Don Alfonso. Mozart's beloved opera, filled with romance, concealment, and comedy, comes to life in the hands of conductor Martin Pearlman and stage director Tara Faircloth.





