Boston Ballet Presents Mikko Nissinen's THE NUTCRACKER

Boston Ballet presents the return of Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker. The critically-acclaimed production, featuring sets and costumes by award-winning designer Robert Perdziola, marks Boston Ballet's return to in-person performances for the first time since March 2020. The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, opens November 26 with performances through December 26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"It is exciting to announce the triumphant return of live Boston Ballet performances. I can't imagine a better way to bring live dance back than with the beloved production of The Nutcracker," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.

The Nutcracker features the full Company, Boston Ballet II dancers, and Boston Ballet School students. To maintain the health and safety of everyone involved in the production, students under age twelve will not be included in The Nutcracker this year. The 35-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the vast talent within the Company and providing many opportunities for dancers to shine in various roles.

Nissinen's The Nutcracker "...sets the standard for breathtaking ballet magic." (Karen Campbell, The Boston Globe) This version of the classic tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest builds the Company has ever done, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed, award winning scenic and costume designer Robert Perdziola illustrated more than 40 sketches that were transformed into the production's larger-than-life sets that range from calm, subtle colors in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II's Nutcracker Kingdom. The production also incorporated more than 350 beautifully intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky's renowned score. Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is sponsored by Primark. Additional support is provided by PNC Bank.

Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is based on the libretto by Alexandre Dumas père titled The Tale of the Nutcracker, which is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker is magically revealed as a handsome prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and on to the Nutcracker Prince's Kingdom.

Boston Ballet previously announced new protocols for in-person performances. For the well-being and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, Boston Ballet is implementing updated health and safety protocols for all 2021-2022 performances. All patrons attending a live, indoor Boston Ballet performance must present proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test before entering the venue and must wear a mask inside the theater at all times, regardless of vaccination status. For full policy details, please visit bostonballet.org.

All 35 performances of The Nutcracker will take place at the Citizens Bank Opera House (539 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111). Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit bostonballet.org/nutcracker or call 617.695.6955.

The Nutcracker performance length is approximately 2 hours including one intermission.