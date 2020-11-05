Boston Ballet Presents BB@yourhome: Forsythe Elements

Forsythe Elements will premiere at 7 pm on Thursday, November 19 and will be available until November 29.

Boston Ballet opens BB@yourhome, its first virtual season, with Forsythe Elements, an in-depth look at choreographic genius William Forsythe's past and present work. The one-hour long program will feature live-captured excerpts from Pas/Parts 2018 set to music by Thom Willems and Playlist (EP) from Boston Ballet's studio 7. Forsythe Elements will also include excerpts from Boston Ballet's past performances of Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, Artifact 2017, Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, and The Second Detail, as well as a conversation led by Forsythe on dance, music, form, and function with Boston Ballet dancers, encouraging us all to think physically. Forsythe Elements will premiere at 7 pm on Thursday, November 19 and will be available until November 29. Subscribers will receive a streaming link prior to the premiere.

"This program marks the start of a different and exciting season for Boston Ballet. BB@yourhome allows our audience to experience Boston Ballet in a way they never have before, from the comfort of their home," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "While we can't be together live in the theater, I am thrilled to be present this virtual format, showcasing the resiliency and artistry of the Company, highlighted by the incredible works of William Forsythe."

Forsythe is "widely recognized as one of the most important choreographers working today" (Roslyn Sulcas, The New York Times), and his work has been performed by virtually every major ballet company in the world. Forsythe danced with the Joffrey Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet, where he was appointed Resident Choreographer in 1976. In 1984, he began a 20-year tenure as director of Ballet Frankfurt. He later served as the director of The Forsythe Company-a new, independent ensemble based in Dresden and Frankfurt am Main, Germany-which he directed from 2005 to 2015.

Boston Ballet established a long-term partnership with Forsythe in 2016. In 2019, Boston Ballet performed the record-breaking Full on Forsythe program, which included Forsythe's Pas/Parts 2018, Blake Works I, and the world premiere of Playlist (EP). Boston Ballet made a historic debut in Paris in 2019, performing Forsythe's Pas/Parts 2018 and Playlist (EP), which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

BB@yourhome includes six virtual programs that feature new creations, signature works, and classical ballet favorites captured live in-studio available for $180 per subscription. Dancers have been back in the studios since September, rehearsing under a new health and safety plan, which was developed in partnership with a team of medical professionals and infectious disease specialists.

For more information on BB@yourhome, please visit bostonballet.org.

