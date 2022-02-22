Boston Ballet Announces The Return Of Principal Dancer Jeffrey Cirio

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces the return of Principal Dancer Jeffrey Cirio. Cirio returns to the Company as a guest artist for MINDscape (May 5-15) and Swan Lake (May 26-June 5) and will re-join the Company as a principal dancer starting in the 2022-2023 season.

Cirio was a student at Boston Ballet School before rising through the ranks to principal dancer with Boston Ballet in 2012. Cirio thrilled audiences with his virtuosity and versatility. He returns after dancing with American Ballet Theatre (2015-2018) and English National Ballet (ENB) (2018-2022).

"Jeffrey is one of the best male dancers in the world, and I am thrilled he is returning home to Boston Ballet," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "I've watched him grow from a student to a principal dancer and wonderful artist. We did some amazing work with Jeffrey and now will continue the story. I know our audiences will enjoy his incredible talent on stage in Boston once again."

"Boston has always been home to me, and I am honored and excited to start this new chapter of my life, returning to my first artistic director, and my Boston Ballet family. The last few years have been challenging for everyone globally, but through it all, we have managed to overcome. I believe we are stronger for it and this time has only deepened my conviction of the importance of our art form. I have loved performing important and innovative works with ENB, and I will always be grateful to artistic director Tamara Rojo for inviting me to the company. Living in England and participating in its rich and vibrant traditions has been a highlight for me and I hope to maintain the powerful bonds that I have formed there. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me to this point in my career." Cirio said.

Jeffrey Cirio began his ballet training at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, under the direction of Marcia Dale Weary. He also studied at Boston Ballet School under the direction of Deirdre Miles Burger and Franco DaVita. In 2006, he was awarded a Grand Prix medal in the regionals, and a gold medal in the New York finals of Youth America Grand Prix. He went on to win a bronze medal at the 2006 U.S. International Ballet Competition in Jackson, MS. Cirio became a trainee with BBS and represented the school at the Tanzolymp Ballet Competition and Festival, where he won a gold medal. At the age of 15, he was invited by Mikko Nissinen to join Boston Ballet II for the 2007-2008 season. Cirio went on to train at Orlando Ballet School with Peter Stark and Olivier Munoz. Cirio returned to Boston Ballet in 2009 as a corps de ballet member and was awarded the coveted Princess Grace Fellowship for 2009. He was promoted to second soloist in 2010, soloist in 2011, and to principal dancer in 2012. Cirio joined American Ballet Theatre in 2015 as a soloist and was promoted to principal in 2016. In the fall of 2017, he was a guest artist with English National Ballet and joined ENB as lead principal in 2018.

