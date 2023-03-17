Boston Ballet Announces 2023–2024 Dancer Promotions

Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced nine dancer promotions for the 2023-2024 season. Soloist Chisako Oga has been promoted to the rank of principal dancer. Second soloist Sun Woo Lee has been promoted to the rank of soloist. Artists Tyson Clark, Louise Hautefeuille, Sage Humphries, Sangmin Lee, and Daniel Rubin have been promoted to the rank of second soloists. Boston Ballet II dancers Brooke Wilson and Sydney Williams have been promoted to artists of the Company.



"It is a great honor to watch these talented dancers develop into wonderful and versatile artists," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "I am very proud of what they have accomplished, and I know our audiences will enjoy seeing them continue to shine on stage."



Chisako Oga of Carlsbad, California trained at San Francisco Ballet School on a full scholarship, prior to being promoted to trainee and then apprentice. In 2016, Oga joined Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to the position of principal dancer. She was named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2019. She joined Boston Ballet as a second soloist in 2019 and was promoted to soloist in 2020. She will return next season as a principal dancer.



Sun Woo Lee of Seoul, South Korea trained at Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, Yewon School, Seoul Arts High School, and Korea National University of Arts. Lee joined Boston Ballet in 2018 as an artist of the Company, was promoted to second soloist in 2020, and will return next season as a soloist.



Tyson Clark of Somerville, Massachusetts began his early dance training at Mary Flynn Murphy Dance Studio in Somerville, Massachusetts. He also trained at the Gold School with Project Moves Dance Company in Brockton, Massachusetts. Clark studied with Boston Ballet School from 2008 to 2011 and returned in 2015 on full merit scholarship as a Boston Ballet School Trainee. Clark joined Boston Ballet II in 2017. He joined Boston Ballet as an artist in 2019 and will return next season as a second soloist.



Louise Hautefeuille of Burlingame, California began her early dance training at Menlo Park Academy of Dance, studying under the Royal Academy of Dance curriculum. She attended summer programs at Master Ballet Academy, L'Ecole de Danse de l'Opéra de Paris, and Boston Ballet School. After receiving first place at San Francisco Youth American Grand Prix in 2017, she was invited to join Boston Ballet School as a trainee. Hautefeuille joined Boston Ballet as an artist in 2019 and will return next season as a second soloist.



Sage Humphries of Seal Beach, California began her dance training in Orange County, California, and she has studied with Terri and Anthony Sellars, Michael and Kristine Houston, and Dmitri Kulev there. At age 12, she attended the School of American Ballet Summer Course in New York. Humphries joined Boston Ballet II in 2016 and was promoted to artist of the Company in 2017. She will return next season as a second soloist.



Sangmin Lee of Seoul, South Korea trained at Korea National University of Arts from 2016-2019. He has received many awards including the silver medal at Arabesque Competition and gold medal at Vaganova Prix in 2016, fourth place at the Moscow Ballet Competition in 2017, the gold medal at Youth America Grand Prix in 2018, and silver medal at the USA International Ballet Competition in 2018. Lee joined Boston Ballet as an artist in 2019 and will return next season as a second soloist.



Daniel Rubin of Cupertino, California studied at the Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington, DC, and later, under the wing of Tamara Statkoun. Rubin continued his classical ballet studies at the Moscow State Academy of Choreography (Bolshoi Ballet Academy). Upon graduation in 2015, he joined the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg. After performing their entire corps de ballet repertoire, he was promoted to soloist in 2018 and to leading soloist in 2020. Daniel Rubin joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2022 and will return next season as a second soloist.



Sydney Williams began her early dance training in Bakersfield, California, studying ballet, jazz, and tap. She continued her ballet training at the Indianapolis School of Ballet under the direction of Victoria Lyras. From 2017 through 2019, Williams attended Colburn Dance Academy in Los Angeles, CA on full scholarship. She attended Boston Ballet School (BBS) 2019 Summer Dance Program on scholarship, and subsequently received a scholarship to Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts. In 2021, Williams was invited to join BBS's Post Graduate program. Williams joined Boston Ballet II in 2022 and will return next season as an artist of the Company.



Brooke Wilson began her early ballet training in Dover, New Hampshire under the direction of former Boston Ballet dancer Edra Toth. From 2016 to 2020, she studied at The Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on full scholarship. Wilson trained at the School of American Ballet for four summers. She attended Miami City Ballet School's Choreographic Intensive in 2020 before joining their pre-professional division as a year-round student. Wilson joined Boston Ballet II in 2021 and will return next season as an artist of the Company.



For full biographies, please visit bostonballet.org.