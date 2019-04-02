Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen announces seven dancer promotions for the 2019-2020 season. Second Soloists Chyrstyn Fentroy, Lawrence Rines, and Addie Tapp have been promoted to the rank of soloist. Artists María Álvarez, Dawn Atkins, Emily Entingh, and Matthew Slattery have been promoted to second soloists.

"It is my great honor as Artistic Director to recognize and reward the hard work, dedication, and growth of our talented dancers," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "I am excited to see how they continue to grow as dancers in the upcoming season with its versatile and challenging repertoire."

Chyrstyn Fentroy of Los Angeles, California began her dance training with her mother, Ruth Fentroy. As a student at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City, she gained early touring experience with the Joffrey Ballet Concert Group. She performed as a principal dancer with the Dance Theatre of Harlem under Virginia Johnson, and during her five-year tenure with the company she had the opportunity to perform in Austria, Honduras, Italy, Israel, and Turkey. She joined Boston Ballet in 2017 as an artist of the Company, was promoted to second soloist in 2018, and will return next season as a soloist.

Addie Tapp of Glenwood Springs, Colorado began dancing at the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, and continued training at the Glenwood Dance Academy. When she was 14, Tapp attended the School of American Ballet's Summer Course and was accepted into its year-round program. Tapp was a 2015 Princess Grace Award nominee and was featured in Pointe Magazine's "2016 Stars of the Corps" during her second season with Boston Ballet. She joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2014, was promoted to second soloist in 2016, and will return next season as a soloist.

Lawrence Rines of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania trained at the School of American Ballet and The Rock School for Dance Education. He has participated in summer intensives at Ellison Ballet, The Kirov Academy of Ballet, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Miami City Ballet, The School of American Ballet, and The Royal Ballet School. Rines joined Boston Ballet II in 2009. He joined Boston Ballet as an artist of the Company in 2011 and was promoted to second soloist in 2017. Rines returns next season as a soloist.

María Álvarez of Madrid, Spain began her training at the Mariemma Royal Conservatory of Dance in Madrid, where she obtained her diploma as well as the 2004 Extraordinary Award, an end-of-studies honor for her exemplary work. She later trained at the Carmina Ocaña Dance School, and in 2009 she attended the School of American Ballet Summer Course. She joined Boston Ballet II in 2010 and the main Company in 2012. In 2018, she was named one of Pointe Magazine's "Stars of the Corps." She will return next season as a second soloist.

Dawn Atkins of Chesterfield, Virginia trained at Richmond Ballet throughout her early years. She attended high school at University of North Carolina School of the Arts under the artistic direction of Ethan Stiefel. Atkins then joined the Trainee Program at Boston Ballet School, where she studied for one year as a Pao Scholarship recipient. In 2012, Atkins was invited to become a member of Boston Ballet II and in 2013 she joined the Company as an artist. She returns next season as a second soloist.

Emily Entingh of Orange County, California trained in Southern California and at the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C. She has competed in various national and international ballet competitions. She joined Houston Ballet II in 2010, and in 2011 was chosen to represent Houston Ballet at the International Youth Dance Festival in Budapest, Hungary. Entingh joined Boston Ballet II in 2012 and became an artist of the Company in 2014. Entingh will return next season as a second soloist.

Matthew Slattery of Cooma, Australia began his dance training at Rosie O'Sullivan's School of Dance. At the age of 16, he moved to Sydney to join the Talent Development High School and went on to complete the full-time Brent Street ballet and contemporary course under Christine Keith. In 2009, he joined the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. Slattery has performed in New York and has toured with the Joffrey Studio Company. After two years at the school he was offered a contract with The Royal New Zealand Ballet Company, where he worked under Ethan Stiefel. Slattery joined Boston Ballet in 2014 as an artist of the Company and he will return next season as a second soloist.

For full biographies, please visit bostonballet.org.





